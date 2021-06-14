Sushant Singh Rajput Legacy is Exponentially Increasing as Fans Pay Emotional Tribute; We Miss You Trends





Sushant Singh Rajput’s dying anniversary: It has been a yr since Sushant Singh Rajput‘s premature demise. Fans and mates of the late actor are nonetheless shocked and brought aback by his dying. There was not even a single day when Sushant Singh Rajput was not trending on Twitter. On June 14, Monday, Suhant’s followers on Twitter have remembered him and paid him an emotional tribute. The legacy that he has left behind for all of us to comply with is exemplary. The actor was mentioned to be fighting melancholy for fairly a while. After his dying, the significance of consciousness about psychological well being and melancholy was delivered to the forefront, with various celebrities talking up about it. Additionally Learn – Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise Anniversary: Authorities Plans Nationwide Award Named After SSR

On Twitter, hashtags like #SushantSinghRajput and #WeMissYou are trending. One of many followers wrote: “There are some who deliver a lightweight so nice to the world that even after they’ve gone the sunshine stays. @itsSSR Sushi Bhai, your mild stays inside and round all of us Pink coronary heart Sushant Justice Issues #SushantSinghRajput”. One other one wrote: “The purest coronary heart, Probably the most sort particular person ever born, The priceless expertise, The divine soul, Probably the most treasured gem on Earth #SushantSinghRajput Two heartsTwo heartsBroken heartBroken coronary heart SUSHANT JUSTICE MATTERS”. Additionally Learn – Ankita Lokhande Organises Particular Puja on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise Anniversary | Viral Video

Take a look on the emotional posts shared by the netizens:

A yr after the dying of #SushantSinghRajput, CBI is nonetheless silent on its findings. The way in which during which the tragic suicide of a younger actor has been exploited solely to win the Bihar elections is an unlucky reminder that the BJP will sink to any depth for political beneficial properties! — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) June 14, 2021

Can’t imagine it’s been a yr already since we misplaced this gem. We Miss You, #SushantSinghRajput !! ❤ pic.twitter.com/IfM6xylWYq — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) June 14, 2021

1 yr has handed since #SSR #SushantSinghRajput‘s surprising, premature demise final yr on June 14th. Each single day, he is nonetheless being remembered; the love for him & his legacy is exponentially rising! Hope he’s in an excellent peaceable place now🙏 pic.twitter.com/pfd8gYWjhL — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) June 14, 2021

#SushantGalaxy ●♡⋆♡LOVE♡⋆♡● Now after I consider it,

Maybe

I at all times should be proper about it in spite of everything,

I used to be at all times barely older than

What I at all times wished to be

And only a tad youthful

Than what I at all times was…🦋🎶❤️ ~ #SushantSinghRajput

SUSHANT JUSTICE MATTERS pic.twitter.com/0CC4aH2pt5 — Sush Galaxy💖💫 (@GalaxyOfSush) June 14, 2021

Nonetheless unbelievable that he isn’t round with us. So many individuals who didn’t know you might be nonetheless crying for you, why couldn’t those who had been with you on that fateful day discover it in them to avoid wasting you, to guard you?U are remembered & liked Sushant #SushantSinghRajput#Insaaf4SSR pic.twitter.com/oqstGMGDVn — sanskari Ter 🇮🇳 🕉 (@sushdishaTer) June 14, 2021

A number of celebrities took to their respective handles to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput:

Lives on in our 💞hope you might be at peace #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/1tOLNovvry — shrenu parikh (@shrenuparikh11) June 14, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput, you might be missed. 💔 pic.twitter.com/RH8e2EDOcY — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) June 13, 2021

Nothing appears to be the identical. The void you left behind nonetheless stays. Right here’s hoping I’ll see you as soon as once more. Miss you Brother😔 #stillnumb #sushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/TcmoqdVp8H — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) June 14, 2021

An yr because the tragedy however the reality behind the unhappy departure of #SushantSinghRajput nonetheless eludes us– this regardless of the 24×7 media trial & shrill sensationalism for months. The identical media has now conveniently forgotten the matter that so consumed nationwide consciousness! — Vikram Sampath (@vikramsampath) June 14, 2021

You will at all times be remembered.💕Hope you might be at peace.#SushantSinghRajput — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 14, 2021

We miss you, Sushant Singh rajput! RIP