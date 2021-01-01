Sushant Singh Rajput: Rakshabandhan 2021: Sister Shweta gets emotional when she remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, shares a photo she didn’t see as a child

The beautiful festival of brother and sister Rakshabandhan is being celebrated on Sunday, August 22nd. Rakshabandhan is completely different from other festivals. It is a symbol of brotherly love. On this special occasion, Shweta Singh, sister of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has also shared an emotional post on her Instagram account with a throwback photo in memory of her brother. Shweta writes in the post, ‘Love you brother, we will always be with Gudiya Gulshan’ Fans are getting very emotional on Shweta’s post.

Shweta Singh wrote an emotional post in memory of her brother



Check out this post on Instagram Post shared by Shweta Singh Kirti (wshwetasinghkirti)

Check out this post on Instagram Post shared by Shweta Singh Kirti (wshwetasinghkirti)



Sushant’s sister Shweta is often seen sharing throwback pictures of the actor on her Instagram account. Last year too, she shared a collage of some throwback pictures on Rakhi Day. She also shared an emotional post for her brother. Which also went viral. Shweta wrote in her post, ‘Happy Rakshabandhan my sweet kiss baby … Jaan we love you so much and will continue to do so. You were, you are and you will always be our pride.

Notably, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on July 14, 2020 in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai. Fans from all over the Hindi film industry were shocked by Sushant’s sudden death. He was one of the best and versatile actors in Bollywood.

Sushant Singh changed the profile photo of Rajput’s Facebook account, fans are asking – who did it?

Rumi Jaffrey said – Even today when I open that file I see the face of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput drug case: Court again rejects Siddharth Pithani’s bail plea

Video: People say when they see Bhau Faisal eating Vada Pav in a small shop – Aamir Khan ruined his life

The trailer for Aamir’s brother Faizal’s Factory movie has been released, which was once termed as mentally weak

