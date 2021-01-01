Sushant Singh Rajput: Riya Chakraborty shared a cute video on brother Shoik and called him a warrior

Bollywood actress Riya Chakraborty is currently in the headlines for her film ‘Faces’. The film is receiving rave reviews. Meanwhile, Riya has posted a cute video on her Instagram account wishing her brother Sauvik Chakraborty a happy birthday. Which is going very viral on social media. Rhea has posted this video in her Instagram story. In the video, Riya is seen hugging her brother Shauvik and both are seen sitting on the swing. Along with the video, Rhea has also written a beautiful note for her brother.

Riya’s cute post on brother Shauvik’s birthday

Rhea wrote, ‘My most special birthday wishes. My warrior I love you the most and then Rhea also made a heart emoji. Rhea has also tagged her brother in the video.

Riya and Sauvik had earlier made headlines in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, many charges were leveled against both the siblings. Rhea and Shauvik were arrested by the NCB after Shawvik and Riya’s WhatsApp chat in connection with the purchase and purchase of drugs. Riya and Shauvik are currently out on bail.

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Riya is trying her best to return to her old lifestyle. According to reports, Riya is currently reading the scripts of several films and is being approached for several films. Riya’s first film ‘Faces’ has been released after the coronavirus lockdown. In addition to Riya, it stars Amitabh Bachchan and Imran Hashmi in the lead roles. Rhea has not yet announced her next project.

