Sushant Singh Rajput Sister Priyanka Singh Tweets Urges Wikipedia to Change Cause of Actor Death | Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister opened the front, made this demand from the founder of Wikipedia

New Delhi: The sudden departure of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput from this world was a big shock for his fans. While the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput termed it a murder, the police and others kept calling it a suicide. Although what was the real reason for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, it is still a secret.

Sister seeking justice for Sushant

The entire family of Sushant Singh Rajput opened a front to demand justice for the actor but in most cases nothing worked. But his family members still do some activity on the matters related to Sushant Singh Rajput. Priyanka Singh, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has recently appealed to the founder of Wikipedia to change the cause of death of the actor on the portal.

Priyanka said this by tweeting

According to this report published on Wikipedia, the cause of death of the actor was due to suicide by hanging. Priyanka Singh tweeted on Monday, ‘I am the sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I am thankful to you for being a reliable and unbiased voice. In today’s world when information is power, sticking to reality can be the biggest help in getting justice for Sushant.

I am Sushant’s sister and I thank you @lsanger for being a credible voice for Neutrality. In today’s world when information is power, sticking to Facts and Facts alone is the greatest service one can do#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput https://t.co/s8yQ4bNC4p — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) July 19, 2021

Appeal to change the cause of death

Similarly, Priyanka has made several tweets one after the other and has demanded that the cause of Sushant’s death should be shown under investigation instead of suicide on Wikipedia. Priyanka wrote that the CBI is still investigating this case and till the result of the investigation is not revealed, it cannot be said that the cause of death was suicide.

