Sushant Singh Rajput was addicted to drugs even before he met her, claims Rhea Chakraborty in chargesheet

Sushant Singh Rajput handed away on June 14, 2020. Submit his demise, his household filed a case of abetment to suicide and extra in opposition to his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Ever since then, the Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the case. As a drug angle emerged in the case, the Narcotics Management Bureau additionally stepped in to examine. It was in March that NCB filed a chargesheet in this case. Reportedly, Rhea has made some severe allegations in opposition to Sushant and his household in entrance of NCB. Additionally Learn – Sara Ali Khan supplied Rhea Chakraborty marijuana and vodka; new explosive particulars from the Chehre actress’ assertion to the NCB

As reported by Zee Information, Rhea Chakraboty advised NCB that Sushant Singh Rajput was addicted to marijuana and was consuming it from before they met. The truth is, she has additionally reportedly talked about that Sushant’s sister Priyanka was conscious of his dependancy. Rhea has claimed that sister Priyanka and brother-in-law used to eat drugs with the late actor. Additionally Learn – Love, hate and trolls — Here is how Ankita Lokhande made information after the demise of former beau Sushant Singh Rajput

Within the chargesheet procured by the portal, Rhea has additionally made allegation in opposition to sister Priyanka for illegally procuring prescription for SSR. Rhea has added, “I’d additionally like to add, that on the eighth June 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput acquired a WhatsApp message from his sister Priyanka Singh telling him to take Librium 10 mg, Nexito and so forth. that are drugs beneath the NDPS Act 1985.” Additional alleging, “She (Priyanka) had additionally offered a prescription by Dr Tarun, who’s a heart specialist and has marked Sushant as an OPD affected person, with out consulting or assembly or on-line session with Sushant.” Additionally Learn – Here is a throwback to Sushant Singh Rajput’s final Insta publish on a ‘fleeting life’ before the tragedy struck on June 14

Final yr, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik had been arrested by NCB in this case. Rhea reportedly spent 28 days in jail whereas it took just a few months for Showik to procure bail. Names of actresses like Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and extra additionally emerged in entrance of the NCB whereas probing Bollywood’s connection to drugs.

