Sushant Singh Rajput’s 5 family members died in road accident in bihar | Sad news from Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, 5 family members died in road accident

A painful news related to the family of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is coming out, which once again completely shakes the fans of the actor. Actually 5 relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput have died in a road accident.

According to media reports, this accident happened on the Lakhisarai National Highway in Bihar. Where Sushant Singh Rajput’s family car collided with a truck and it was a dangerous accident. In this car accident, five members of the vehicle died.

According to the information received, there were 10 people in this vehicle, out of which 6 people have died. Out of these 6 people, 5 are relatives of the deceased Sushant. According to media reports, among these dead are Geeta Devi, sister of OP Singh, brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput.

At present, the injured people are being treated at the nearest hospital where it is being told that their condition is also very critical. Police has started investigating the matter. Let us tell you that Sushant Singh Rajput was a famous Bollywood actor who allegedly committed suicide in the year 2022.

The CBI is currently investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Even today, the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are pleading for justice for him on social media.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 18:22 [IST]