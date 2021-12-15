Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore to release in China on 7th January 2022, Read details | Sushant Singh Rajput starrer ‘Chhichhore’ will now release in China – Opening with a bang on 11 thousand screens

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer film Chhichhore, which came in the year 2019, is now ready to be released in China. The film will be released in cinemas in China on 7 January 2022. About 11000 screens have been given to the film in China. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film did a business of 150.36 crores in India. At the same time, now the film is ready to explode once again with this stellar screen number in China.

Chhichhore was released in India on 6 September 2019. The film was to be released in China after a few months, but due to the Kovid lockdown, the plan had to be postponed.

Made under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala, this film was made on a budget of 50 crores and proved to be a super hit with a business of 150 crores. Therefore, good business is expected from this in China as well. Made on the pressure of studies and career on children, this film is quite different.

