Sushant Singh Rajput’s Flatmate Siddharth Pithani Arrested by NCB in Drugs Case





Mumbai: It is going to be a yr to Sushant Singh Rajput's demise in June. Each month it will get murkier as there is no such thing as a last verdict of the SSR demise case. Three central companies, the Narcotics Management Bureau (NCB), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are nonetheless probing the case. You have to have heard Siddharth Pithani's identify in the case. He was laste Sushant Singh Rajput's good friend and flatmate, who has been grilled a number of occasions by the police, CBI, ED and now by NCB.

Siddharth Pithani has been arrested from Hyderabad by the NCB in medicine case. Sameer Wankhede, who's in cost of Mumbai Zonal Unit, NCB, confirmed to information portal ETimes, "Siddhath Pithani has been arrested and he can be shortly produced in court docket."

This growth has come in weeks earlier than Sushant Singh Rajput's first demise anniversary, June 14.

A number of individuals who had been concerned with Sushant Singh had been arrested by the NCB in the medicine case together with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. Each of them are out on bail.

Siddarth Pithani had earlier given his assertion to the CBI that Sushant Singh Rajput was fearing his life after studying about ex-manager Disha Salian’s demise. In accordance with a supply, Pithani instructed CBI, “After listening to Disha Salian’s demise, he fainted. After regaining his consciousness, he feared for his life and stated, ‘I can be killed’. Siddharth went on to say that ‘Sushant needed his safety to be enhanced’.