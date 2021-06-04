Sushant Singh Rajput’s Flatmate Siddharth Pithani Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody in Drug Case





Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput's good friend Siddharth Pithani has been despatched to 14-day judicial custody on Friday in reference to the drug case linked to the actor's loss of life. "Siddharth Pithani, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's good friend, has been despatched to 14-day judicial custody, in reference to drug case," knowledgeable Narcotics Management Bureau (NCB), Mumbai. On Could 26, the NCB Mumbai unit arrested Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad and introduced him to Mumbai on a transit warrant obtained from a neighborhood court docket there. Pithani was booked underneath a number of sections of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Following his arrest, a Chief Metropolitan Justice of the Peace (CMM) court docket in Mumbai on Friday remanded Pithani to the Narcotics Management Bureau (NCB) custody until June 1. Apparently, Siddharth Pithani's submit on social media helped NCB monitor his proper location and he was nabbed from Hyderabad. A report in Mid-Day talked about that Pithani had been avoiding the NCB inquiry since August 6, 2020, after which he was despatched summoned thrice from the company however he ignored all of the summons. It was an Instagram submit that he had made in April that helped the company monitor his location. Pithani had posted an image of himself posing in a gymnasium in Hyderabad. The NCB staff which was doing a digital investigation to seek for his location instantly went to the gymnasium that was tagged in his image on Instagram and discovered his handle.

Earlier on Thursday, the NCB summoned Sushant's bodyguard for the second day in a row, in the drug case linked to the late actor's loss of life. Aside from that NCB additionally arrested a drug peddler named Harish Khan in the medication case linked to the actor's loss of life. The NCB had additionally probed Sushant's former home helps– Neeraj and Keshav, on Sunday.

The NCB, which has been probing the medication angle in the actor’s loss of life case, began the investigation after it obtained official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there have been numerous chats associated to drug consumption, procurement, utilization and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 final 12 months registered an Enforcement Case Info Report in the late actor’s loss of life case after a First Info Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh in opposition to actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered lifeless at his Mumbai residence on June 14 final 12 months.