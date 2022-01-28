Sushant Singh Rajput’s neighbor Flaco arrested by NCB, drug peddler was absconding for 8 months

After so many days of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, once again the matter of drugs is in the headlines. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, many people were arrested for drug connection and connections with Bollywood also came out, but for some time the matter had cooled down. At the same time, now the drug peddler Sahil Shah alias Flaco, who lives in the neighborhood of Sushant Singh Rajput, has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The Narcotics Control Bureau was looking for Sahil Shah for almost 8 months. NCB officials said they would interrogate 31-year-old Flaco. Officials said that the accused Ganesh Shere and Siddhant Amin, arrested from Flaco in April last year, would be questioned in connection with the seizure of 310 grams of marijuana worth Rs 25 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh.

After getting information about Flaco, the NCB team raided his flat in Malad, but he was missing. On Wednesday, Flaco surrendered to the agency. According to reports, Flaco was in Dubai with his wife and a TV actress and recently returned to India.

NCB officials said that Flaco’s name had cropped up even after they arrested two accused-Karan Arora and Abbas Lakhani in August 2020 in a drugs case involving Sushant Singh Rajput. But since he was out of the country, he did not pursue much and focused his attention on the suspects present in India. While Shere had appeared for the MPSC exam in 2021 and his dream was to become the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Siddhant Amin is a student of Parel’s college.

Let us inform that after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020, during the investigation in this case, the angle of drugs came out, which shook Bollywood. The names of many artists were revealed in the drug case and they were also interrogated. At the same time, actress Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shobhit Chakraborty had to stay in jail for several days.