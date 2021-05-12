Bollywood News

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares a video wishing her son on his birthday; fans are moved by his resemblance with the Dil Bechara actor

17 hours ago
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shared a compilation of movies and footage of her son, Nirvanh with his mamu, Sushant Singh Rajput on the former’s birthday in the present day. The video will certainly go away you teary-eyed however it’s Nirvanh’s resemblance to the Dil Bechara actor that has grabbed consideration.

