Sushant Sinha Furious At BJP Spokeperson Aparajita Sarangi Over Piyush Jain Issue Said PM Modi Said Also Black Money Will End After Demonatisation

Income tax raids were conducted at the premises of perfume trader Piyush Jain in Kanpur, UP. During this, the Income Tax Department got Rs 257 crore in cash. Piyush Jain was also arrested for tax evasion. This matter was also discussed in Times Now Navbharat’s debate show ‘Nationalism’, where from BJP spokesperson to SP spokesperson and others were present. But in the midst of the debate, there was a fierce debate between Sushant Sinha and BJP spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi. Along with this, Sushant Sinha also mentioned about PM Modi and demonetisation.

Actually, in the show, BJP spokesperson had said that we have proof that Piyush Jain and others have links with Samajwadi Party. On his talk, the news anchor asked, “You have not told any evidence in front of the public and your leaders have also added a link to them in the rally. If they really have connection with Akhilesh Yadav, then don’t put them in jail.

Sushant Sinha further said in his statement, “Both the Home Minister and the Chief Minister are saying, then give any evidence.” At the same time, the BJP spokesperson said that our leaders do not talk baseless. We have proof. Reflecting on this, the news anchor said, “No evidence has been given to the public, the agency has not told anything and your leaders have added the link. If the investigation is going on, why are you using it in the election?”

On his point, the BJP spokesperson said, “Prima facie the investigation that has been done has revealed that Piyush Jain was related to SP. If there is no fire then smoke is nowhere to be seen, I have been an administrative officer and these things are not brought to the public just like that. On his talk, Sushant Sinha said, “The phrase will not work, if the CM is claiming then tell. If the talk is not spoken among the public, then explain this to Yogi Adityanath also. He is saying in the crowd of lakhs that there is a relation with Akhilesh. If not, he will go to the rally and say it again.”

Sushant Sinha said that if your top leader has said, then the brahm sentence is done, tell the evidence. On his talk, the BJP spokesperson said, “The Home Minister and the Prime Minister are saying, when they are saying then who are you and who are we?” Questioning his point, the news anchor asked, “The Prime Minister had said that black money will be eradicated after demonetisation, so where did all this money come from?”