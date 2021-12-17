Sushant Sinha Slams SP Shafiqur Rahman For Controversial Statement On Women Marriage Age Users Troll Him With BJP Name

The Union Cabinet has approved a proposal to increase the age of marriage for girls from 18 to 21 years. While the countrymen are welcoming his statement, recently SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Burke has given a controversial statement on it. He said that raising the age of girls for marriage is not right. This will give them a chance to move around more. The SP leaders have come under the target of the people for this statement of theirs. At the same time, recently, journalist Sushant Sinha has also targeted the statement of the SP leader by tweeting.

Sushant Sinha took a dig at the Samajwadi Party for the statement of Shafiqur Rahman Burke. He wrote, “SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Burke says that girls will loaf because the age of marriage is 21. This shows that Samajwadi Party’s thinking is still the same that rapists are ‘boys’, mistakes are made.”

Sushant Sinha further wrote in his tweet, “For him even today girls are to blame for everything. These people will give security to women.” This tweet of Sushant Sinha made about Shafiqur Rahman Burke is becoming very viral on social media. However, due to this tweet, he himself came under the target of people.

SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Vark says that girls will loaf because the age of marriage is 21, shows that even today the thinking of the Samajwadi Party is that rapists are “boys make mistakes”. Even today, girls are everything for them. They are guilty of this. These people will give a lot of security to the women. — Sushant Sinha (@SushantBSinha) December 17, 2021

Several social media users responded to Sushant Sinha’s tweet by naming the BJP. Responding to Sushant Sinha’s tweet, a user named Rajendra wrote, “Some one is a little, there is a lot. But you hide it for one party and show it to the rest. Why so sir?” Questioning Sushant Sinha’s tweet, a user named Sanjay Bangar wrote, “But BJP will give security, where is such a guarantee.”

A user named Dharmendra wrote, “There is no dearth of fools in SP, BSP, BJP. But your mouth is closed on Teni. You were also openly supporting the killers at the time of the incident. A user named Ishwar Verma wrote, “The people of SP say that ‘boys are wrong.’ Here the BJP people do not give a chance to anyone to make a mistake, they themselves make mistake on mistake. The girls of UP need BJP’s security.”