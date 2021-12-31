Sushant Sinha Taunted BJP Spoke Person Prem Shukla Over Development Said Telling Nizam Full Form Is Vikas In Rashtravad Said BJP leader, Sushant Sinha questioned

In ‘Nationalism’, BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla said that the launch of Purvanchal Expressway is not development, is it? Sushant Sinha also did not shy away from questioning this.

There is not much time left in the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh, in such a situation, all the parties including BJP and SP are busy in their preparations. As an issue, other parties including the ruling party are also making a lot of rhetoric about religion. A few days ago, the issue of construction of a grand temple in Mathura was also hot. Journalist Sushant Sinha also discussed about this in his show ‘Nationalism’. In the show, he asked BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla that Amit Shah is telling the full form of Nizam, what kind of development is this?

Journalist Sushant Sinha questioned BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla, “You guys were in power for seven to eight years and just a few days ago CM Yogi had told me in an interview that there is nothing like this in Mathura. But now they are saying that it will happen in Mathura also, it will happen in Vrindavan also. The talk of development is always missing from your rallies. Recently Amit Shah is also explaining the full form of Nizam.

Responding to this statement of journalist Sushant Sinha, BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla said, “We are talking about development only. Inauguration of Purvanchal Expressway is not development, is it? Dedication of Kashi Corridor is not development? Dedication of Sarju Canal is not development, is it not development to launch Metro in Kanpur?

Sushant Sinha also did not back down from questioning Prem Shukla on this matter. He asked, “What is the development according to you to tell the full form of Nizam?” At the same time, Prem Shukla replied saying, “Vikas will also tell, but along with him the destructive powers, they will also tell.”

BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla further said, “But we have doubled the capita, we are also telling this. We have doubled the GDP, we are also telling this. We have built more expressway than what SP-BSP jointly developed, it is also telling. Along with this, they are also telling why the migration was happening from Kairana. How was Mukhtar Ansari taking possession by becoming a land mafia?