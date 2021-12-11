Sushant Sinha Troll As He Taunted Priyanka Gandhi For Goa Dance Said Those People Are Shocked Who Forget Rahul Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi was seen dancing with tribal women in Goa, which has been tweeted by journalist Sushant Sinha.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has come into the limelight due to a video related to Goa tour. In this video, Priyanka Gandhi was seen dancing with the tribal women of Goa. This video of Priyanka Gandhi went viral when the last farewell to CDS General Bipin Rawat was being given at Brar Chowk in Delhi Cantt. In such a situation, due to his video, the Congress General Secretary came under target of the leaders of BJP and other opposition parties as well as the common people. Recently, famous journalist Sushant Sinha has also tweeted taking a jibe at Priyanka Gandhi.

While targeting Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Sushant Sinha also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Sushant Sinha wrote in his tweet, “When the country is saddened by the departure of General Rawat, the same people are surprised to see Priyanka ji enjoying herself, who may have forgotten her laughter while going to meet the unhappy family of Hathras.

Sushant Sinha did not stop here. He further wrote in his tweet, “Or forgot to keep Rahul Gandhi busy on mobile while paying tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama.” Journalist Sushant Sinha himself has also come under the target of people regarding this tweet. Replying to the journalist, a user shared a video of BJP leaders running away and wrote, “Maybe they are doing a running competition in the misery of martyrs.”

Questioning Sushant Sinha, a user named Vivek Kumar wrote, “So you want to say that celebrations like Katrina’s wedding and birthday party should be banned for a few months, laughing should not be allowed at all? What happened was unfortunate, but life goes on like this.”

A user named Irfan took a jibe at Sushant Sinha and wrote, “A friend of yours was sitting after drinking alcohol, will you question him?” Sharing the pictures of BJP leaders, a user named Abhishek Singh wrote, “You have the guts to question BJP leaders. They were all campaigning, but you chose only Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.”