Sushant Sinha Tweet On Farmer Protest End Said Now Poor Farmers Will Become Wealthy News Anchor Talks About Rakesh Tikait Also

On the end of the farmers’ movement, journalist Sushant Sinha has tweeted, in which he wrote that it should be expected that the poor farmer will be bombed.

The farmers standing on the border of Delhi in protest against the agricultural laws decided to end their agitation after 378 days. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait told that on December 11, they will start returning to their respective homes and the borders of Delhi will also start completely empty. The end of the movement and the withdrawal of laws was termed by the peasants as their victory. On this special occasion, journalist Sushant Sinha also tweeted, in which he wrote that now it should be expected that the poor farmer will be bombed.

Journalist Sushant Sinha has come into the limelight for his tweet on the farmers’ movement. In his tweet, he wrote, “The farmers’ movement is over. The line of ‘Hum Jeet Gaye’ is being heard speaking every second of the movement. Now it should be expected that after this victory, the poor farmer of the country will be bombed, will live in big houses.

Talking about farmers in his tweet, Sushant Sinha further wrote, “He will teach his children in English schools and farmer suicides will also stop forever.” In one of his tweets, he also took a dig at Yogendra Yadav, referring to Rakesh Tikait.

The peasant movement came to an end. The line of “we have won” is heard speaking every second of the movement. Now it is to be expected that after this victory, the poor farmer of the country will be bombed, will live in big houses, will send children to English school and farmer suicides will now stop forever. — Sushant Sinha (@SushantBSinha) December 9, 2021

Sushant Sinha shared Yogendra Yadav’s video, in which he was seen calling Rakesh Tikait the ‘last batsman’. Sushant Sinha wrote, “Those who sold tickets in the name of Rakesh Tikait and not only put him on the side at the crucial stage of the match, but made him the last batsman straight from the opener, think how much he would think of the common poor farmer of the country. This humiliation of Rakesh Tikait, India will not tolerate.”

A user named Naushad Akhtar wrote, “Leave all that, start telling the benefits and achievements of the government to return the Kisan Bill and end the farmers’ movement. The whole country and Rakesh Tikait himself knows how much you respect him.” A user named Dilip Kumar wrote, “The last batsman to win by hitting a six is ​​dear.” A user named Amit Srivastava wrote, “It doesn’t matter whether one becomes an opening batsman or last.”