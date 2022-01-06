Sushant Sinha vs Tehseen Poonawalla. Times Now Navbharat channel journalist asked Congress supporter why Charanjit Singh Channi suspended SSP of Punjab if there was no lapse in PM Narendra Modi rally – Sushant Sinha asked Tehseen Poonawalla

Poonawalla said that I am very happy that our Prime Minister has returned safely. We may differ from them on the basis of our ideology but we will always wish for their safety.

During the visit of PM Narendra Modi to Punjab, there was a debate on a TV channel regarding the lapse in his security. In which the anchor asked political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla that if everything is a BJP drama, then why did the Punjab government suspend the SSP there? Tehseen Poonawalla gave a similar answer to this question.

During the debate in Times Now Navbharat channel’s show ‘Nationalism’, anchor Sushant Sinha asked Poonawalla, “If the DGP of Punjab felt that we would not be able to give security to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this route, why did he give clearance? ? Even if they gave clearance, how did the protesters know that PM Narendra Modi was going to go through this route? When those people came there, why did the police not remove them? If everything is BJP’s drama, then why suspend the SSP?”

Reply to Tehseen Poonawalla Poonawalla said that I am very happy that our Prime Minister returned safely. We may differ from them on the basis of our ideology but we will always wish for their safety. Referring to the BJP, he said that I would hope that they will also respect martyr Indira Gandhi and martyr Rajiv Gandhi, stop making fun of them.

Taking forward his point, Poonawalla said that the route which is decided for the Prime Minister is not decided by the local police. Why shouldn’t anyone rule in that state? Why did the SPG not inform that the route ahead is not safe. There should be an inquiry by both the central and state government in this matter. Check it out with transparency.

The anchor interrupted him and asked, “SPG definitely has a role in this, but in whatever state the Prime Minister visits, it is the job of the local police to plan the route.” The policemen who walk in front of the PM’s car on a motorcycle are the state police. Poonawalla said that I may correct you a little that the SPG is never dependent on the local police.