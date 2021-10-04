‘Sushant’s case number 16 and Aryan 105’, says NCB’s Sameer Wankhede – We are not targeting Bollywood

For more than a year now he has been in the spotlight for more drugs than his movies. The Bureau of Narcotics Control has tightened its grip on drug traps in Bollywood. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, many people are stuck in this clutches. Now, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has been arrested for taking drugs. In all these cases the name of the Zonal Director of ACB remains under discussion. Exclusive interview with our colleague Sameer Wankhede of Times of India. Sameer Wankhede and the NCB are accused of targeting only Bollywood. “We have been accused many times of targeting Bollywood,” he said. But instead of thinking about anyone, let’s talk about facts and even more statistics. Last year, we prosecuted a total of 105 people in 10 months. Can you tell me how many of these were celebrities? Just a few. This year too we have arrested 310 people and how many of them are celebrities? We have seized drugs worth Rs 150 crore but no one is talking about it. On the news of his arrest, Wankhede said, “Today, the entire media is running the story of Aryan Khan. Just 2 days ago we seized drugs worth Rs 5 crore but no one broke the news. Last week we seized drugs worth Rs 6 crore which belonged to the underworld but no one took the news. No one wants to talk about it. One of our men was injured while apprehending a Nigerian drug dealer but no person from Bollywood or the media has reported about it. It is obvious that if you catch a celebrity, the news will be made, but don’t accuse us of targeting only Bollywood. Sameer Wankhede further said that his team is just doing their job and some famous people are also involved in it. He said, ‘Rules are the same for everyone, so why should we leave celebrities? People who don’t follow the law won’t be let go and that’s just because they’re famous? Does this give them the right to break the law? What should we do if a famous person breaks the law? Will we just catch the drug smugglers and raid the slums? This is not possible. ‘ Regarding the Aryan Khan and K case being in the headlines, Sameer Wankhede said, “I agree that this case has come to light. But after Sushant’s case number 16, which is case number 105, a lot of cases were reported in the middle. But people don’t talk about other cases because they’re not famous. We’ve uncovered a network of 12 drugs but no one has ever talked about it.