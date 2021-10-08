Sushant’s lawyer Vikas Singh came out in support of Aryan, saying – If no drugs are found, no crime is committed.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is currently embroiled in a drug case. He has been remanded in judicial custody along with seven others by a Mumbai court. Aryan was arrested by the Bureau of Narcotics Control. By the way, it came to prominence last year when the agency investigated the Bollywood actor’s case from a drugs angle and arrested several people, including Riya Chakraborty. Now the lawyer for Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has given his reaction on the issue of Aryan Khan’s case. Speaking to NDTV news channel, he said that the entire NDPS law is based on drug recovery. He further said that if no drugs were found from Aryan, no case would be framed and that is what the law says. Aryan’s bail hearing is set for October 8 and he is believed to be out on bail on Friday. However, they will oppose Aryan’s bail, the NCB said. In a hearing on October 7, the NCB had sought extension of the custody of Aryan and seven others till October 11. However, rejecting the NCB’s demand, the court remanded all the accused in judicial custody for 14 days.