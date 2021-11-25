Sushmita Sen Aarya season 2 will be released in Hotstar on 10 December 2021 Sushmita Sen’s Aryan season 2 will release on this day, will be a blast on Disney Plus Hotstar!

After becoming one of the most intriguing thrillers to have received an International Emmy nomination for Best Drama Series, Aarya is returning to the digital screen with its Season 2. It is one of the most anticipated OTT series because of the many interesting twists that are seen in its trailer. Watching the trailer, an important question arises – ‘Will Arya Sareen run away from her past, or will her own family betray her once again? Disney+ Hotstar, Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhavani Films are very excited to present Arya Season 2.

In this, Sushmita Sen will be seen in the role of a reluctant gangster. Produced for India by Ram Madhavani, the series is the official adaptation of the hit Dutch series Penoza, produced by NL Film (Banijay Group). Arya Season 2 will be available only on Disney+ Hotstar starting December 10, 2021. The second season of Aarya will begin with the journey of a mother who battles the dark world of crime and enemies moving towards her family and children.

Will his family continue to be his strength or will only his confidantes stand against him? Sushmita Sen will be seen in the role of Arya Sareen and will be accompanied by Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, Dilnaz Irani in the lead roles. Talking about the upcoming season, Ram Madhvani said, “We are very excited to present the trailer of Arya Season 2. Arya’s character is a symbol of strength and weakness.

He has to face his past so that he can save his family and future. In the second season, viewers will see Arya in a whole new perspective. In the first season we saw her taking a moral stand on the events of her life, this time we will see her go forward in her struggle to survive.

We are grateful to Disney+ Hotstar and Endemol Shine for giving us the creative freedom to re-imagine Arya’s journey in Season 2. Elaborating on her character in Season 2, Lead Actress, Sushmita Sen said, “After being nominated for last season’s International Emmy Awards, we are full of energy for a second season. Season 2 is not just about Arya, a strong woman, but it is about a warrior.

This new chapter will reveal amazing characters and it has taught me a lot as an actress too. I challenged myself to play the character of Arya in the new avatar and I hope the audience will love her fierce and no-remorseful attitude in the second season.” Watch Arya come back as a lioness for the ultimate vengeance, Only on Disney+ Hotstar, starting December 10, 2021

