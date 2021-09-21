Sushmita Sen Amazing Dance Rhythm of Shiva: Awesome Dance to the Rhythm of Susmita Sen Shiva

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen may now appear less in movies but remains very active on social media. She shares many things related to her personal life with her fans. Meanwhile, he has shared a video of himself that is going viral on the internet.

Sushmita shared this dance video on her Instagram account. It can be seen that she is seen dancing in the rain between the beautiful mountains and the pool. Her style in white traditional dress is very popular among fans and celebs.





Such comments from users

In this 1 minute 44 second video, Sushmita is dancing to Shiva’s tune. Fans are saying this is real talent. One user wrote, ‘Madam, you are so beautiful. I’m a big fan of yours. You are so sweet The video was cool. The other wrote, ‘Madam, there is no one like you.’ Plus a lot of people are making heart emojis.

Sushmita will be seen in the second part of ‘Arya’.

Speaking of the business front, Sushmita made her OTT debut through the web series ‘Arya’. His energetic performance in this was appreciated by all. Now the shooting of the second part has also started. People are eagerly waiting for this.