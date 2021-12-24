Sushmita Sen And Rohman Shawl Broke Up Actress Shares Post On Instagram Said Relationship Was Long Over

Sushmita Sen has broken her silence on her and Rohman Shawl’s breakup and revealed that their relationship ended a long time ago.

Bollywood’s famous actress Sushmita Sen made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Sushmita Sen was recently seen playing the lead role in the webseries ‘Arya 2’, in which her work was also highly appreciated. But apart from this, Sushmita Sen has also come in a lot of discussion about her relationship. Actually, Sushmita Sen and model Rohman Shawl have broken up, the actress herself shared the post on Instagram.

Sushmita Sen told through her post that their relationship ended long ago, but the love between the two is still there. Sushmita Sen posted a photo with Rohman Shawl from her Instagram account and wrote, “We started as friends, we will remain friends. The relationship was already over, but the love remains.”

Sushmita Sen also asked people not to make any kind of assumption through the hashtag in the post. Rohman Shawl himself also reacted to this post of Sushmita Sen and wrote, “Always….” Let us inform that apart from the breakup, there was also news that Rohman Shawl has left the actress’s house.

Not only this, a few weeks ago both of them had also unfollowed each other on Instagram, which further fueled the speculation of their breakup. Rohman Shawl was about 15 years younger than actress Sushmita Sen. The actress was often seen sharing photos and videos with him as well. In an interview given to Zoom, he had told that the two met through Instagram DM (Direct Message).

In the year 2018, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl publicly told about their relationship. In one of her interviews, Sushmita Sen had said that Rohman Shawl often used to hide his age from her. The actress had said about this, “I used to ask him how old are you, you look very young. And he used to say that you guess. Later I realized that he is really small.”