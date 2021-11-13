sushmita sen as sherni is back for revenge watch aarya 2 teaser release | Sushmita Sen’s Arya Season 2 Teaser Released, Returns In Dangerous Style – ‘Lioness Is Back’

Television oi-Varsha Rani

Actress Sushmita Sen will be seen reprising the role of Arya Sareen, who fights her most dangerous foes in the second season, which premieres soon on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by Ram Madhvani, this International Emmy nominated action drama series will unravel the mystery of Arya’s black world.

November 12, 2021: Arya is back, and this time the screws are on forever. After the stupendous success of the first season, Disney+ Hotstar is back with yet another exciting and exciting season of International Emmy nominated Hotstar specials, Arya. The fans of the show are very excited for the much awaited sequel teaser. The teaser presents an impressive and intriguing storyline where Arya takes revenge for the murder of her husband at all costs.

Produced by the award winning and highly talented Ram Madhvani from Ram Madhvani Films, the teaser will present the audience with an exciting and blood-tinged show, wherein Arya Sareen will showcase the tougher and darker journey of the second season of Arya. In this look, actress Sushmita Sen is seen in a fierce and ferocious look, covered in fiery red, the poster presents back the lioness fighting hard to save her family.

About the second season, director Ram Madhvani said, “The love and affection we got for the first season was very pleasant, so we decided to make the second season with all the love and effort. The show’s nomination in the Best Drama category at the International Emmy Awards demonstrates our belief in the story we are here to tell.

I am excited to present the next step in Arya’s journey to the fans of the show. She faces challenges every step of the way as she is forced to strike a balance between keeping her family alive and taking revenge.

Watch Arya’s thrilling journey in season two, coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 12:17 [IST]