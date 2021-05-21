Sushmita Sen Celebrates 27 Years of Winning Miss Universe, Rohman Thanks For Bringing Crown Home

Sushmita Sen (*27*) 27 Years of Winning Miss Universe, Rohman Thanks For Bringing Crown Home





Mumbai: It’s been 27 years to actor Sushmita Sen successful the Miss Universe pageant in 1994. The diva took a visit down reminiscence lane as she celebrated these wonderful years of her successful the title. Sushmita shared an previous image from the glamorous occasion and an extended heartfelt submit dedicating to mom India. Additionally Learn – Sushmita Sen Pens A Considerate Notice on ‘How Human Spirit Prevails Each Single Time,’ Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Sushmita Sen thanked everybody for his or her needs and blessings and talked about that the victory in 1994 not solely modified her life, it additionally made historical past. She wrote, “Have you ever ever stared on the inconceivable & thanked God for supplying you with the chance to make it potential? I’ve!!!🤗❤️ To my Motherland INDIA 🇮🇳…Happpyyyyy twenty seventh Anniversary of India’s first ever victory at #MissUniverse in Manila #philippines 😍🌈💃🏻 That early morning on twenty first Could 1994, not solely modified an 18 yr olds life endlessly…it made Historical past!!😇👏 #mahalkita Philippines 🇵🇭 for the romance we’ve got shared for 27 years & counting😁🤗❤️ Thanks #misscolombia1994 Carolina @carogomezfilms for educating me timeless grace!!😍❤️ Thanks to all the sort & loving folks, from across the globe, that touched my life from a VERY younger age & impressed the lady I’m at the moment!! Eternally grateful I stay!! 🙏🤗❤️ “The ample Universe doesn’t know impossibilities, it solely manifests your beliefs” Select properly!!😊❤️👊 #MissUniverse1994 #India Thanks all for the dear messages & beneficiant blessings…I have a good time with you…ALWAYS!! I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly 😁❤️💃🏻🎵”. Additionally Learn – Record of Bollywood Celebs Who Are Serving to Individuals in Battle In opposition to COVID-19

Sushmita’s boyfriend Rohman Scarf and daughter Renee too celebrated 27 years of her being topped Miss Universe, Rohman took to his Instagram Tales and showered her with love. He mentioned, “27 years of glory Thanks (Sushmita) for bringing the crown dwelling and thanks for uplifting us eversince #27years #Bestmissuniverseever.”

Renee additionally took to her Instagram Tales and celebrated the reminiscence. “27 years of creating HISTORY!!!!! Right here’s to celebrating you, all the time Maa,” she wrote with a coronary heart emoji.