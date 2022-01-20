Sushmita Sen is overwhelmed on winning International Association of Working Women Award for Aarya 2 | Sushmita Sen wins International Association of Working Women Award for Arya 2, expresses happiness

Entertainment

13 seconds ago
Arya Season 2, directed by Ram Madhvani, has been streaming on Disney+ Hotstar for just a few weeks now. Sushmita Sen returns within the lead position and the motion drama is receiving optimistic critiques from critics and viewers alike. The stellar ensemble solid with Ram Madhvani, Vinod Rawat, and Kapil Sharma directorial has made the second season of Arya successful.

Whereas Sushmita is garnering world appreciation, she has now gained international recognition by winning the International Association of Working Women Award for Excellent Efficiency by a Feminine Actor in a Tv Collection introduced by the DC South Asian Movie Competition 2021.

An excited Sushmita stated, “I’m overwhelmed by the love and appreciation that Aarya 2 has obtained. Your complete workforce has labored laborious to create a piece of artwork that is beloved by everybody. Excellent by a Feminine Actor in a Tv Collection Winning the International Association of Working Women Award for Efficiency is encouraging. I need to thank the organizers of the DC South Asian Movie Competition for giving me and all the workforce this honor. It is wonderful!”

It is certainly one of essentially the most memorable moments for any artist to realize such worldwide fame and Sushmita Sen has made everybody proud with this award!

After the stupendous success of the primary season, Disney+ Hotstar International is again with one more power-packed and fascinating season of Emmy nominated Hotstar specials, Arya that is certain to impress everybody. Watch Arya 2 completely on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sushmita Sen is overwhelmed on winning International Association of Working Women Award for Aarya 2. She stated, I’m overwhelmed with all of the love and appreciation being showered on Aarya 2.

Story first revealed: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 13:12 [IST]

