Sushmita Sen is overwhelmed on winning International Association of Working Women Award for Aarya 2 | Sushmita Sen wins International Association of Working Women Award for Arya 2, expresses happiness

Tv oi-Neeti Sudha

Arya Season 2, directed by Ram Madhvani, has been streaming on Disney+ Hotstar for just a few weeks now. Sushmita Sen returns within the lead position and the motion drama is receiving optimistic critiques from critics and viewers alike. The stellar ensemble solid with Ram Madhvani, Vinod Rawat, and Kapil Sharma directorial has made the second season of Arya successful.

Whereas Sushmita is garnering world appreciation, she has now gained international recognition by winning the International Association of Working Women Award for Excellent Efficiency by a Feminine Actor in a Tv Collection introduced by the DC South Asian Movie Competition 2021.

(*2*)Will Ranbir Kapoor’s huge funds ‘Shamshera’ take the OTT route as a result of Kovid? Director replied

An excited Sushmita stated, “I’m overwhelmed by the love and appreciation that Aarya 2 has obtained. Your complete workforce has labored laborious to create a piece of artwork that is beloved by everybody. Excellent by a Feminine Actor in a Tv Collection Winning the International Association of Working Women Award for Efficiency is encouraging. I need to thank the organizers of the DC South Asian Movie Competition for giving me and all the workforce this honor. It is wonderful!”

It is certainly one of essentially the most memorable moments for any artist to realize such worldwide fame and Sushmita Sen has made everybody proud with this award!

After the stupendous success of the primary season, Disney+ Hotstar International is again with one more power-packed and fascinating season of Emmy nominated Hotstar specials, Arya that is certain to impress everybody. Watch Arya 2 completely on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sushmita Sen’s dad and mom gave such a response after watching ‘Arya 2’, the actress turned emotional!

Salman Khan favored Sushmita’s look in ‘Arya 2’, praised fiercely – the actress replied

Madhuri Dixit to be seen within the promo shoot of Sushmita Sen starrer ‘Aarya 2’?

Ram Madhvani talks in regards to the signature factor of Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya 2’!

How was the expertise of capturing ‘Aarya 2’ through the pandemic, shares Sushmita Sen!

Sushmita Sen’s Aryan Season 2 will launch on this present day, might be a blast on Disney Plus Hotstar!

Disney Plus Hotstar declares 18 upcoming motion pictures and internet collection together with Rudra, Arya 2, Legal Justice 3

Sushmita Sen adopted son after 2 daughters, appeared very pleased with all three youngsters within the video!

Sushmita Sen confirms breakup with Rohman Scarf, writes – Our relationship ended way back

Arya 2 actress Sushmita Sen revealed – 15 12 months outdated boy did soiled acts with me within the crowd, took a giant step

Movement poster of Sushmita Sen starrer ‘Aarya 2’ out, seems to be menacing and fascinating!

“I feel Arya has modified my life on so many ranges” – Sushmita Sen forward of Arya 2 launch

Keep up to date with each information of the movie trade and get film critiques Enable Notifications You might have already subscribed

READ Also Gulshan Grover suddenly came back from Dubai after shooting a bold scene with Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff's wife told the reason english abstract Sushmita Sen is overwhelmed on winning International Association of Working Women Award for Aarya 2. She stated, I’m overwhelmed with all of the love and appreciation being showered on Aarya 2.

Story first revealed: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 13:12 [IST]