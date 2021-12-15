Sushmita Sen- My father told me he was proud of me after watching Aarya 2 | Sushmita Sen: “My father told me he was proud of me after watching Aarya 2!”

‘Arya Season 2’ directed by Ram Madhvani has recently been released on Disney+ Hotstar. And, with this Sushmita Sen has returned in the lead role. Arya 2 action drama is receiving positive response from the audience. The strong performances of the actors along with the direction of Ram Madhvani, Vinod Rawat and Kapil Sharma are being appreciated.

While Sushmita is enjoying the praise from all around, one particular compliment that makes it all the more special is one of the most important people in her life.

Talking about this, Sushmita shared, “My mother watched the second season with me! My father was very emotional when he called me from Kolkata and told me how proud he was of me after watching Aarya 2. It was a very emotional moment for me. I always told my father that I would make him proud. It took me 27 years to get this compliment from my father that he was proud of my work.”

Arya is back! After the stupendous success of the first season, Disney+ Hotstar International is back with another power-packed and intriguing season of the Emmy nominated Hotstar specials, Aarya that is impressing everyone.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 13:03 [IST]