Sushmita Sen pens a heartfelt note for her pregnant sister-in-law Charu Asopa; gives major #FamilyGoals





Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen predict their first baby. The couple tied the knot in 2019 in Goa. Charu Asopa flaunted her child bump in a maxi gown on Instagram. She captioned it as she was grateful, grateful and blessed. Now, Rajeev Sen’s sister Sushmita Sen has penned down an emotional note saying that she goes to be a bua. Sushmita Sen shared a image of Charu and wrote, “I’ve been ready patiently to share this glorious information with you all!! I AM GOING TO BE A BUA!! Congratulations to my lovely sister-in-law @asopacharu & brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood!! They’re anticipating their first baby in November, the date could also be on my birthday!! Yipppeeeeee!!! Converse of Happpyyyyy serendipity!” Additionally Learn – Renee Sen’s congratulatory message for Charu Asopa is pure love

“I can’t wait to carry the toddler!!!?❤️Charu has been ready a very long time for this & given her love for kids, I simply know, she’ll be an incredible mom!!To the Sen & Asopa household…Bahut Bahut Mubarak!! I like you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly #happyhappy #buatobe, “she added. Take a take a look at the submit right here: Additionally Learn – Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen anticipating their first baby

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev met Charu Asopa by means of some widespread pals. It appears they clicked immediately and started courting. After six months of courting, they received hitched in a dreamy ceremony in Goa. Final 12 months, that they had a interval when issues weren’t hunky dory of their relationship. Nonetheless, they reunited after some months. When there was bother in her marriage, Charu Asopa advised The Instances Of India, “I don’t know if we’re collectively or not. All I can say proper now’s he’s Delhi and I’m right here in Mumbai. I do know solely what you guys know. What’s going to occur in future I’m ready for God to point out me the trail, I’ve left all the things on him now. I feel issues occur in everybody’s life, and all of us undergo ups and downs, it’s simply that we’re celebrities, so a lot is written about us. If there’s a gentle on the finish of the tunnel, I’ll certainly see. And once I get to see it I’ll share it with everybody.” Additionally Learn – Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Scarf have a blast at Dubai Christmas celebration; Rajeev Sen’s spouse Charu calls the latter Jiju — watch video

