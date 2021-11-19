Sushmita Sen said before the release of Aarya Season 2, I think this series has changed my life on many levels | “I think Arya has changed my life on so many levels” – Sushmita Sen ahead of Arya 2 release

Arya Season 2 directed by Ram Madhvani will soon release on Disney+Hotstar. The action drama starring Sushmita Sen had received very good reviews for the first season and recently, the makers have released the great and powerful teaser of the second season. The actress is back in the lead role once again and now, Sushmita talks to Arya about the impact she has had on her life.

Sushmita Sen shared, “I think before Arya, I was like an actor, on the personal front too, I faced a lot of challenges as well as a challenging 5 year period. I felt That the Universe had to reward me because I have worked so hard to get there! And I can say that reward to Arya! It has come at the right time, not just at the professional level.

Playing the role of Arya has been a worthy experience and to do it successfully, showcasing the relationship of a mother and a woman who can keep the family together, even if the family belongs to the underworld and the drug mafia, you all have to be one. join together. I think Arya has changed my life on many levels. It was an exciting experience to be a part of as an actor and it is a lovely series. I think it was an all-round experience which has definitely changed my life for the better.”

Recently the teaser of Aarya 2 was released by the makers in which the audience got a chance to get a closer look at Sushmita’s fiery personality after which everyone is now waiting for the release of the series.

Arya is back and this time something bigger and better! After the stupendous success of the first season, Disney+ Hotstar International is back with another power-packed and riveting season of Emmy nominated Hotstar specials, Aarya that will impress everyone.

Watch ‘Aarya 2’ which is all set to release soon only on Disney+Hotstar.

