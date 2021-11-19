Sushmita Sen was asked to let Aishwarya Rai participate in Miss Universe | Sushmita Sen was requested to allow Aishwarya Rai to participate in Miss Universe

Aishwarya Rai’s dominance

It is worth noting that Aishwarya Rai was a well-known model before participating in the Miss India pageant. This was the reason that at least 25 girls withdrew their names when people came to know that she was participating in Miss India. Sushmita Sen was also going to do the same but her mother refused to do so and gave her courage and told that at least she should fight.

Aishwarya Rai Vs Sushmita Sen

It is said that there was a tough fight between Aishwarya and Sushmita, but in the interview round, Sushmita defeated Ash. Both were asked that if you could change any historical event, what would it be? Aishwarya’s reply was the time of her birth, while Sushmita’s answer was Indira Gandhi’s death. It is believed that this answer had decided the fate of both.

Aishwarya Rai was defeated by only so many points

Significantly, there were five girls in the final round of Miss India 1994 and in the end, both Ash and Sush came to a halt at 9.33 points. Back questions were asked to break the tie. Aishwarya was asked which television actor (Hollywood) would she choose as her husband. On the other hand, Sushmita was asked what she knows about the Indian textile industry. Sushmita replied Gandhi and Khadi. This answer won him by 0.3 points.

