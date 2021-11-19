Sushmita Sen was asked to let Aishwarya Rai participate in Miss Universe | Sushmita Sen was requested to allow Aishwarya Rai to participate in Miss Universe
Aishwarya Rai’s dominance
It is worth noting that Aishwarya Rai was a well-known model before participating in the Miss India pageant. This was the reason that at least 25 girls withdrew their names when people came to know that she was participating in Miss India. Sushmita Sen was also going to do the same but her mother refused to do so and gave her courage and told that at least she should fight.
Aishwarya Rai Vs Sushmita Sen
It is said that there was a tough fight between Aishwarya and Sushmita, but in the interview round, Sushmita defeated Ash. Both were asked that if you could change any historical event, what would it be? Aishwarya’s reply was the time of her birth, while Sushmita’s answer was Indira Gandhi’s death. It is believed that this answer had decided the fate of both.
Aishwarya Rai was defeated by only so many points
Significantly, there were five girls in the final round of Miss India 1994 and in the end, both Ash and Sush came to a halt at 9.33 points. Back questions were asked to break the tie. Aishwarya was asked which television actor (Hollywood) would she choose as her husband. On the other hand, Sushmita was asked what she knows about the Indian textile industry. Sushmita replied Gandhi and Khadi. This answer won him by 0.3 points.
Celebrations in Manila, Philippines
Sushmita Sen became Miss India at a very young age and later she became India’s first Miss Universe on 21 May 1994. It has been 27 years since India first placed the crown of Miss Universe on its head. This competition took place in Manila, Philippines.
Did not wear expensive gown
Sushmita Sen told in an interview that for this competition she had got a gown sewn from a local tailor and wore the same. He also made gloves in his hand from socks. After this Sushmita Sen made her debut in films.
Miss Universe final question
In the final of Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen was asked what it means to be a woman? In response, Sushmita Sen said – A woman is the mother of a child and that is where a human being begins. A woman teaches a man what it is to care and love. This answer of Sushmita won everyone’s heart.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.