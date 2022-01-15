Sushmita Sen Wasim Akram Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Hasan Ali Samiya Arzoo Glenn Maxwell Vini Raman List Of All Foreign Cricketers Loved Indian Women

There have been many such international stars on the earth of cricket whose coronary heart fell on Indian girls. A few of them obtained married and the love of some couldn’t be full. Listed below are some such pairs.

There are various such cricketers from all around the world who’ve a whole lot of reputation not solely of their nation but additionally in India. A few of them are the sons-in-law of India and the connection of some couldn’t be accomplished additional. This record additionally contains the title of such a star international cricketer who’s quickly going to be the son-in-law of India. There may be additionally a reputation on this record that everybody most likely is aware of.

That title is Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik who married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. On the identical time, there’s one other Pakistani cricketer whose title is Hasal Ali and he’s additionally married to Samia Arzoo of Indian origin. Other than these two, there are a lot of different names which you’ll not have heard of. Allow us to see all of the names one after the other.

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik, the participant of Pakistan cricket crew is known as Jamai of India. It is because he married India’s star feminine tennis participant Sania Mirza on 12 April 2010 in Hyderabad. Each these star gamers grew to become mother and father to a son in 2018, whose title is Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Hassan Ali-Samiya Arzoo

Pakistani quick bowler Hasan Ali married Indian-origin Samiya Arzoo on 20 August 2019. Samia is initially from Chandeni village in Nuh district of Haryana in India. His household has lived in Faridabad for 15 years. She is working as a flight engineer in Emirates Airways.

Glenn Maxwell-Vini Raman

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell, identified for his fiery batting on the cricket area, will tie the knot this yr. Maxwell’s fiancee is Indian. His title is Vini Raman, who has repeatedly knowledgeable in his Instagram put up a while in the past that he and Maxwell are going to get married in 2022. Nonetheless, the dates haven’t been revealed but.

Wasim Akram-Sushmita Sen

Wasim Akram and Sushmita Sen met within the yr 2008 on a dance actuality present. Each have been within the function of judges in that present. Each got here shut to one another in the course of the present itself. The connection reportedly started after Wasim’s first spouse Huma Mufti died in 2009. The information was about marriage and residing in a live-in relationship.

Out of the blue, in response to media reviews, information began coming that Wasim’s suspicious nature spoiled their relationship. This was the rationale that the connection between Wasim Akram and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen didn’t final lengthy.

Vivian Richards-Neena Gupta

Sir Vivian Richards, the legendary West Indies participant who visited India in 1980, met India’s well-known actress Neena Gupta. The affair of each lasted for a very long time and each have been additionally in live-in. In 1989, Neena gave start to a daughter named Masaba. Each of them didn’t get married, however typically the names of each of them stay within the dialogue concerning daughter Masaba.

Muttiah Muralitharan – Madhimalar Ramamurthy

Muraleedharan married Madhimalar Ramamurthy, a Chennai lady, on March 21, 2005. Madhimalar is the daughter of Late Dr. S. Ramamurthy of Malar Hospitals and his spouse Dr. Nitya Ramamurthy. Muraleedharan’s first baby, Naren, was born in January 2006.