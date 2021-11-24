Sushmita Sen’s Aarya 2 motion poster out, She is looking awesome! Motion poster of Sushmita Sen starrer ‘Aarya 2’ out

Television oi-Salman Khan

Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Aarya’ has become one of the most popular web series of 2020. The second season of the show has rocked the internet with the exciting teaser of Sushmita Sen’s brutal look! While fans can’t contain their excitement for the upcoming season, Sushmita Sen shares her favorite memory from the shoot of Aarya 2. Every shoot is a memorable experience for actors, yet there are some moments that remain a lifetime memory.

Salman Khan wanted to cast Aayush Sharma even before Arpita joined, shared a funny anecdote!

Talking about one such incident from Arya 2, Sushmita Sen shared, “As we progress, you will find many such incidents on record in this journey of making people aware of the making and process. There is such a special scene that we shot at a helipad in Jaipur, it was a formulation of the scene.”

She told that it was an important scene, which had a long take of 24 minutes which was shot in one go and with many variations.” Giving more details about the incident, Sushmita further added, “This season There was a very important sequence for 2.

You would know that it doesn’t rain off-season in Rajasthan, but at the end of every 24-minute long take, it was freezing and raining, just for us! We got an amazing backdrop score and our director, who loves environmental sound, said it couldn’t have been better.

So, it’s a high point for all of us Arya and that special day turned out to be very memorable for us.” With ‘Arya’ Sushmita Sen marks her digital debut as well as her return to acting!

Ram Madhvani has entered the web space with this series which has made it even more special. Apart from Sushmita, the series also starred Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles and the second edition will see new characters. ‘Aarya 2’ will soon stream on Disney+ Hotstar!

“I think Arya has changed my life on so many levels” – Sushmita Sen ahead of Arya 2 release

Sushmita Sen got the offer – Let Aishwarya Rai become Miss Universe, you participate in Miss World

Arya 2: Actor Vikas Kumar reacts to Arya’s International Emmy Awards nomination

Sushmita Sen’s Arya Season 2 Teaser Released, Returns In Dangerous Style – ‘Lioness Is Back’

Sushmita Sen fell victim to OOPS moment, fans were surprised to see VIDEO

Emmy International Awards 2021: Sushmita Sen’s Arya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das get nominations

Teacher’s Day Special – Sushmita Sen, Poonam Pandey, Anil Kapoor, these 8 teachers shown as sex objects in films

45 year old Sushmita Sen gave a wonderful pose under the open sky, looks bold beauty Photo

Sushmita Sen told the pain of personal life, said- I make big mistakes even at the age of 45, it hurts

Sushmita Sen celebrates 27 years of becoming Miss Universe, shares memories – India’s first Miss Universe

Sushmita Sen looked so beautiful at the age of 18, fans were stunned after watching the 27 year old video

Corona havoc: Sushmita Sen’s painfully emotional post- Fighting for breath, heart breaks

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Mehwish hayat girlfriend of dawood ibrahim tweet against Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar film sooryavanshi viral Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Superstar actress Sushmita Sen’s Aarya 2 motion poster out, She is looking awesome! Read the details which is viral.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12:53 am [IST]