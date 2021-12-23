Sushmita Sen’s break up rumors with boyfriend Rohman Shawl | Sushmita Sen breaks up with boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sush missing from Rohman’s timeline

At the same time, Sushmita Sen has also been missing from Rohman Shawl’s Instagram timeline. While Instagram cannot be a way to confirm a relationship, in the age of social media where celebrities are sharing their personal lives through Instagram, it becomes imperative to take a look at the Instagram timeline. Especially when Sushmita Sen first confirmed her relationship with Rohman through Instagram.

15 years younger Rohman

Rohman Shawl is 15 years younger than Sushmita Sen. When the two started dating, Sushmita Sen was 44 and Rohman was only 29. Because of this, both were trolled a lot. But both of them slowly won the hearts of the fans with their chemistry and proved that age does not play much role in mutual understanding of relationships. Rohman and Sushmita were quite comfortable with each other which was clearly visible on their social media posts as well.

Sushmita – Rohman used to live together

Sushmita and Rohman Shawl live in a live-in relationship. Rohman and Sushmita were each other’s support system and both often share their videos and pictures with fans while working out together. Both are very much in love with fitness. Rohman supported Sushmita a lot for her comeback and helped her to get fit.

There have been rumors of breakup in the past too.

However, this is not the first time that rumors of Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl’s breakup have cropped up. This has happened many times before. Especially when Sushmita took to her Instagram to share sayings related to heartbreak and breakup. But then later Rohman put a fullstop on all these rumours by becoming a part of Sushmita Sen’s Instagram Live.

