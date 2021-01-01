Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajiv Sen and daughter-in-law Charu Asopa’s new home baby shower ceremony- Photo: Charu Asopa’s new home baby shower
Gorgeous baby shower
Recently, Charu Asopa’s baby shower ceremony was held, the photos of which are circulating on social media. Rajiv and Charu shared these photos of the baby shower on their Instagram account.
Sushmita performed all the rituals
Sushmita Sen also reached her sister-in-law’s baby shower. He also blessed Rajiv and Charu Asopa.
New home baby shower
Charu Asopa shared the pictures and wrote on Instagram, ‘Having a baby is like falling in love with a husband and a child again.’ The special thing about this ceremony was that it was celebrated by Charu and Rajiv in their new home.
Charu Asopa dressed like a bride
Charu Asopa dressed like a bride for a baby shower. On this special occasion, she wore red and orange sarees and floral ornaments, in which she looked very beautiful.
Sushmita joined the girls
Sushmita Sen attended her daughter-in-law’s baby shower with her two daughters and she also looked very beautiful.
Charu shared such good news
Charu Asopa shared a video in May 2020 to share the good news with the fans. In a video shared on her YouTube channel, Charu Asopa was seen eating sour mango candy.
Married in 2019
Charu Asopa married Rajiv Sen in June 2019. Within a few months of their marriage, the two began to fall apart. Charu Asopa and Rajiv Sen had then leveled serious allegations against each other. However, the two later received patches and have been together ever since.
