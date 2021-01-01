Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajiv Sen and daughter-in-law Charu Asopa’s new home baby shower ceremony- Photo: Charu Asopa’s new home baby shower

Gorgeous baby shower Recently, Charu Asopa’s baby shower ceremony was held, the photos of which are circulating on social media. Rajiv and Charu shared these photos of the baby shower on their Instagram account.

Sushmita performed all the rituals Sushmita Sen also reached her sister-in-law’s baby shower. He also blessed Rajiv and Charu Asopa.

New home baby shower Charu Asopa shared the pictures and wrote on Instagram, ‘Having a baby is like falling in love with a husband and a child again.’ The special thing about this ceremony was that it was celebrated by Charu and Rajiv in their new home.

Charu Asopa dressed like a bride Charu Asopa dressed like a bride for a baby shower. On this special occasion, she wore red and orange sarees and floral ornaments, in which she looked very beautiful.

Sushmita joined the girls Sushmita Sen attended her daughter-in-law’s baby shower with her two daughters and she also looked very beautiful.

Charu shared such good news Charu Asopa shared a video in May 2020 to share the good news with the fans. In a video shared on her YouTube channel, Charu Asopa was seen eating sour mango candy. READ Also Hungama 2 First Song Chura Ke Dil Mera Released, Fans disliked the Song | There was a ruckus on the very first song of Hungama 2, people are telling lies to the makers

Married in 2019 Charu Asopa married Rajiv Sen in June 2019. Within a few months of their marriage, the two began to fall apart. Charu Asopa and Rajiv Sen had then leveled serious allegations against each other. However, the two later received patches and have been together ever since.

Apart from Shahir Sheikh and Ruchika Kapoor, another TV couple will soon give birth to a baby boy. The couple is Rajiv Sen and Charu Asopa. Charu Asopa and Rajiv Sen will welcome the younger guests in a few days, whose preparations are in full swing. Rajiv and Charu’s entire family is not overjoyed. Sushmita Sen is also desperate to become an aunt.