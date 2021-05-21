Sushmita Sen’s Sister-in-Law Charu Asopa Announces Pregnancy, Gets Emotional Holding Baby Bump

Sushmita Sen’s Sister-in-Law Charu Asopa Announces Being pregnant, Gets Emotional Holding Baby Bump





Mumbai: TV actor Charu Asopa who’s married to Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen, introduced her first being pregnant on Friday in a protracted emotional publish on Instagram. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are quickly going to embrace their parenthood journey. The couple had tied the knot on June 16, 2019, in Goa with their member of the family in attendance. Whereas sharing the publish, Charu wrote, “GRATEFULTHANKFULBLESSED🤰🙏🧿”. Additionally Learn – Sushmita Sen Celebrates 27 Years of Profitable Miss Universe, Rohman Thanks For Bringing Crown Residence

Charu was seen posing together with her child bump. In her vlog on YouTube, Charu confirmed that she is pregnant and was seen being emotional whereas sharing excellent news. She needed to inform her followers that the journey of being pregnant is filled with feelings and she will be able to’t imagine that she has a child inside her. Additionally Learn – Sushmita Sen Pens A Considerate Word on ‘How Human Spirit Prevails Each Single Time,’ Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Take a look at Charu’s photos with child bump:

Final 12 months, Charu and Rajeev made headlines as their marriage had hit the tough patch due to some confusion and misunderstanding. However after residing individually for 3 months in 2020, that they had reunited and got here out stronger as a unit. In an interview with the Occasions of India, Charu stated, “Rajeev returned to our dwelling in Mumbai final night. It was a shock for me since I had no clue about it. I got here again from my shoot and noticed him at dwelling. I used to be offended with him, however all I may really feel was love after I noticed him. He returned dwelling after three months.”

She additional revealed that she had made Rajeev signal a letter which states that Rajeev won’t go away her once more. “I’ve made him signal a letter during which he has written that he gained’t go away me once more. I’ve stored it secure with me”, she added.

We want the couple a giant congratulations!