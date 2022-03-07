Suspect, 2 Victims Found Dead – Gadget Clock

World

A mother and her 6-year-old daughter were found stabbed to death inside their Bronx apartment Sunday morning, and police say the man responsible for their deaths was dating the woman.

Police found 26-year-old Gabrielle Muniz and 6-year-old Rozara Estevez stabbed multiple times throughout their bodies inside their first floor apartment on Monticello Avenue.

Yanika Rocha, mother to Muniz and grandmother to Estevez, was gutted Sunday after hearing about their fates. She said Muniz was a full-time working mom as well as a pharmacy student.

“I have to bury my daughter and my granddaughter, and I just gotta wrap my head around this right now,” Rocha said, when reached by phone. “My daughter was an amazing daughter, mother, sister, friend. She’s that girl that everyone wanted to be like.”

The night before Muniz and Estevez were found, police were called to the residence after police sources say someone on the third floor of the building heard banging and was concerned.

They say Muniz’s boyfriend, Caleb Duberry, was seen leaving the apartment around 4 p.m. Saturday. Rocha said the pair had been dating less than a year.

Around 12 p.m. Sunday, police tracked Duberry to the Boston Secor Houses where they found him dead of self-inflicted stab wounds.

Multiple knives were recovered inside the Monticello Avenue apartment, law enforcement sources said. Police arrived found the victims Sunday morning after responding to the apartment to conduct a wellness check.

