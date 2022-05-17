Suspect arrested in Dallas hair salon shooting, FBI investigating as hate crime

Suspect arrested in Dallas hair salon taking pictures, FBI investigating as hate crime



NewYou may take heed to the Gadget Clock article now!

Dallas police introduced Tuesday {that a} man has been arrested in reference to a taking pictures at a hair salon in Coryatown that injured three girls.

Three girls of Korean descent have been shot lifeless on the Hair World saloon final week when a gunman entered the group and opened fireplace. The ladies obtained non-life-threatening accidents and have been launched from the hospital.

The FBI’s Dallas subject workplace stated in a press release Monday that the company had launched a federal hate crime investigation into the taking pictures.

The police Chief Eddie Garcia stated Friday that the taking pictures might be linked to 2 extra race-related shootings in the town.

The suspect has not but been recognized, however police stated the suspect is being interviewed and processed.

In a tweet this morning, Dallas police stated Chief Garcia would launch extra details about the arrest later Tuesday.