Suspect arrested in Sabina Nesa murder case

LONDON – A suspect has been arrested in the murder of 28-year-old teacher Sabina Nessa, whose body was found in a London park last week, sparking outrage over violence against women in Britain.

Organizers said a vigil has been planned in London on Friday night to remember Ms Nessa and demand better protections for women and girls. Similar celebrations have been planned in cities across the country.

London’s Metropolitan Police said on Thursday that a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, and released closed-circuit television images of another man and a vehicle linked to the case, appealing to the public for information Went. Another man, aged 40, was earlier arrested and released pending further investigation.

Chief Inspector Neil John, a detective at the Met Specialist Crime Command, said in a statement: “Our team is working tirelessly to find the person responsible for Sabina’s murder and this includes an extensive CCTV trawl, which is ongoing. “