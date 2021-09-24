Suspect arrested in Sabina Nesa murder case
LONDON – A suspect has been arrested in the murder of 28-year-old teacher Sabina Nessa, whose body was found in a London park last week, sparking outrage over violence against women in Britain.
Organizers said a vigil has been planned in London on Friday night to remember Ms Nessa and demand better protections for women and girls. Similar celebrations have been planned in cities across the country.
London’s Metropolitan Police said on Thursday that a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, and released closed-circuit television images of another man and a vehicle linked to the case, appealing to the public for information Went. Another man, aged 40, was earlier arrested and released pending further investigation.
Chief Inspector Neil John, a detective at the Met Specialist Crime Command, said in a statement: “Our team is working tirelessly to find the person responsible for Sabina’s murder and this includes an extensive CCTV trawl, which is ongoing. “
Ms Nessa’s murder comes six months after the kidnapping and murder of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive in London, that sparked widespread calls for action, sparking national protests and outpouring of women sharing experiences of sexual violence. .
Those demonstrations, in the depths of a national pandemic lockdown, sparked widespread protests that denounced heavy-handed policing for Ms Everard, and called for a new approach to investigating crimes against women.
But many say little has changed in the months between the two murders, both of which took place in the evening in relatively public parts of London. Women’s rights advocates say the roads are not safe despite promises from law enforcement officials.
“The increase in violence against women, especially women of colour, has gone unnoticed,” wrote Sister Uncut, a feminist organisation, a leader in Britain’s national movement to protect women, earlier this year. emerged as “We will join our sisters in mourning this Friday. We will not live under the shadow of fear.”
Ms Nessa left her home in the Kidbrook district of south-east London at 8:30 p.m. on 17 September to visit a friend at a nearby pub, which was on her way through a public park. Her journey should have taken just five minutes.
But she never arrived. The next afternoon a passerby found his body in the park.
Since then, national attention has once again turned to gender-based violence and the safety of women in public places – and the government’s failure to address the widespread crisis of violence against women, which worsened during the pandemic.
Incidents of fatal domestic abuse rose during a series of national lockdowns. And a national survey this summer revealed that two out of three women aged 16 to 34 have experienced some form of harassment in the past 12 months.
Speaking in parliament earlier this week, Janet Dabi, an opposition Labor MP who represents the region where Ms Nessa was killed, called for new measures from the government to counter such violence. .
Ms Debbie said: “His life, like those before him, was brutally taken, through unfair means, through violence.” “How many women’s lives must be stolen before this government can take serious action?”
So far this year, at least 108 women have been murdered in Britain in cases where a man is believed to be the prime suspect, according to Counting Dead Women, a project that monitors a serious trend known as “feminicide”. Having said.
“We have an epidemic when it comes to violence against women and girls,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said during an interview with British broadcaster ITV on Thursday. “I think we need a whole-systems approach.”
This summer, the government announced a new strategy to tackle violence against women and girls, including harsher punishments for offenders and increased policing of public places. But this year a report by an independent monitoring group set up by Home Secretary Priti Patel called for “a radical change in attitudes across systems involving the police, the criminal justice system, local authorities, health and education”.
“We can’t just police the way out of this,” Zoe Billingham, a member of the watchdog group, said when the report was released. “These crimes are deep-rooted, pervasive and prevalent in our society, and require a whole-systems approach if this is to change.”
