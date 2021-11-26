Suspect Arrested in Wonnangatta Valley Murder Case

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Twenty months ago, Russell Hill and Carroll Clay disappeared during a camping trip in the Wongangatta Valley in the remote highlands of the Australian state of Victoria. Their camp site was found burnt on the ground, while deer carcasses were found scattered around the river.

On Thursday, the mystery of what happened to him, the case that changed the country, came to a head when police announced that he had been charged with murder.

Victoria’s Assistant Commissioner of Police Bob Hill told a news conference Thursday evening that “we hope this arrest will take families one step closer to giving generous and competent answers.”

The announcement comes three days after local media arrested Greg Lin, a 55-year-old pilot of the Australian airline Jetstar Airways.