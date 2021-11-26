Suspect Arrested in Wonnangatta Valley Murder Case
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Twenty months ago, Russell Hill and Carroll Clay disappeared during a camping trip in the Wongangatta Valley in the remote highlands of the Australian state of Victoria. Their camp site was found burnt on the ground, while deer carcasses were found scattered around the river.
On Thursday, the mystery of what happened to him, the case that changed the country, came to a head when police announced that he had been charged with murder.
Victoria’s Assistant Commissioner of Police Bob Hill told a news conference Thursday evening that “we hope this arrest will take families one step closer to giving generous and competent answers.”
The announcement comes three days after local media arrested Greg Lin, a 55-year-old pilot of the Australian airline Jetstar Airways.
Jetstar said in an email statement that police had advised that an employee was being investigated for “serious offenses” and that “of course, the employee has been fired due to his arrest.”
He was arrested Monday evening while camping at Arbuckle Junction in Victorian High Country, police said – about 15 miles south of where Mr. Hill and Ms. Clay were last.
Police began interviewing Mr Lynn, who lives in a Melbourne suburb, on Tuesday morning and charged him with murder on Thursday. He will be arraigned in local court Friday morning, Assistant Commissioner Hill said.
Police said they were not looking for anyone else involved in the case.
The announcement comes after nearly two years of police investigations.
Mr. Hill and Ms. Clay, both in the 70’s, set out for a week-long camping trip in Wonangatta Valley in March 2020. A five-hour drive from Melbourne, it is one of the most remote areas in the state, accessible only by four-wheeler or horseback.
Arriving in the valley in the evening, Mr. Hill, an amateur radio enthusiast, dialed to tell fellow amateurs where he was.
That was the last thing they heard from him. The next day, the climbers stumbled upon their burnt camp. Mr. Hill and Miss Clay were nowhere to be seen.
Over the next few months, police repeatedly returned to the scene and searched the area, although its toughness made search efforts difficult.
Rumors and media speculation revolved around the issue: poaching of deer in the area; About the possibility of an unmarried couple running away together; And about the local solitude known as Button Man – although in this case there is no evidence that he was ever a suspect.
In April of this year, police found two shovels and seized evidence, following new information they found 20 miles northeast of where Mr. Hill and Miss Clay were last seen. The significance of this finding is unclear.
Last month, police, along with the families of Mr. Hill and Ms. Clay, called again to inquire into the matter.
“He just disappeared and you’re stuck,” said Debbie, Mr Hill’s daughter. “If you don’t know if a person is really lost or dead, we can’t mourn for them. It’s just a big hole, a deep hole. “
Despite the arrest, many questions remain.
About three weeks ago, police released images with a trailer of a dark blue Nissan petrol car in which they said it had “been left out of further investigation.”
When police arrested Mr. Lynn, they confiscated his car – a beige Nissan Patrol. Local media reported that police wanted to say that Mr Lin had painted his car a different color to avoid identification.
Police are still searching for the trailer, Assistant Commissioner Hill said Thursday and are looking forward to talking to anyone who purchased it between March and July 2020. Police believe the trailer was sold on an online classified advertising site.
He said police had not found the bodies of Mr Hill and Ms Clay, but had buried them in an area of Victoria’s Highlands where they would begin a search in the next few days.
“Police hope we will be able to locate the dead and provide a final settlement to the families,” he said.
#Suspect #Arrested #Wonnangatta #Valley #Murder #Case
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.