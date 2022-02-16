Suspect dead, 2 deputies shot in shootout at Texas home



One suspect has died, and two Texas deputies are recovering from an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a gunfight broke out at Katie’s home. Deputies responded to a call for a shooting inside a family member’s home.

When the deputies arrived, the 42-year-old suspect allegedly came out of the house, pointed a weapon at the deputies and fired at them.

The deputies then fired back, hitting the slain suspect on the spot.

According to Fox 26 Houston, the two deputies, aged 27 and 28, have been in office for one and five years, respectively.

Gonzalez reported that one of the deputies was shot in the right leg, the other in one leg and shot in the head near the left ear. Both unidentified deputies were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was reportedly released on a personal recognition bond in 2020 for assaulting a family member.

The KHOU reports that this is the latest in a string of shootings of officers in the Houston area.

“It’s an ongoing problem. We see it every day. I want to commend our boys for doing a great job,” HCSO chief deputy Edison Tokuica told a news conference.

The shooting is under investigation.