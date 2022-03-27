Suspect detained in Lviv, Ukraine on suspicion of espionage: report



A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of spying near the site of a missile attack in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, officials say.

Governor Maxim Kozitsky announced that law enforcement officials had arrested an unidentified man who had information and photos of his cell phone about the location of the attack. The phone also had a video recording of the attack, where a rocket was seen flying at its target.

Kozytskyy said the information was sent to two Russian telephone numbers.

At least five people were injured when a rocket hit an oil plant and an undisclosed building in Lviv on Saturday.

No casualties were reported in the attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.