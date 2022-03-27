World

Suspect detained in Lviv, Ukraine on suspicion of espionage: report

59 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Suspect detained in Lviv, Ukraine on suspicion of espionage: report
Written by admin
Suspect detained in Lviv, Ukraine on suspicion of espionage: report

Suspect detained in Lviv, Ukraine on suspicion of espionage: report

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of spying near the site of a missile attack in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, officials say.

Governor Maxim Kozitsky announced that law enforcement officials had arrested an unidentified man who had information and photos of his cell phone about the location of the attack. The phone also had a video recording of the attack, where a rocket was seen flying at its target.

On Saturday, March 26, 2022, smoke rises in the skies of Lviv, western Ukraine. (AP Photo / Nariman L-Mofty)

On Saturday, March 26, 2022, smoke rises in the skies of Lviv, western Ukraine. (AP Photo / Nariman L-Mofty)
(AP Photo / Nariman L-Mofty)

Biden says Putin ‘can’t stay in power’, White House clarifies: live update

Kozytskyy said the information was sent to two Russian telephone numbers.

At least five people were injured when a rocket hit an oil plant and an undisclosed building in Lviv on Saturday.

Saturday, March 26, 2022, Smoke rises in the air in Lviv, western Ukraine. (AP Photo / Nariman L-Mofty)

Saturday, March 26, 2022, Smoke rises in the air in Lviv, western Ukraine. (AP Photo / Nariman L-Mofty)
(AP Photo / Nariman L-Mofty)

No casualties were reported in the attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Suspect #detained #Lviv #Ukraine #suspicion #espionage #report

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Bidens Mark Christmas With Holiday Calls to Service Members – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment