Suspect in Atlanta-Area Spa Shootings Pleads Guilty to 4 Counts of Murder



Mr. Long said he left home “embarrassed and ashamed” and intended to kill himself.

He bought a 9-millimeter handgun and a bottle of Four Roses bourbon. At first, he planned to go to Young’s Asian Massage, a shopping mall in Cherokee County, northwest of Atlanta, to pay for sex and then kill himself, Wallace said. But as he sat for an hour in the parking lot, drinking and getting more and more drunk, his plan changed: he decided, Ms Wallace said, to do “vigilant justice” against the sex industry. .

Mr. Long said he had been to Young’s house several times in the past. That day, he said, he walked into the spa, gave his money to a woman behind a desk and was led to a room, where a young woman committed a sexual act on him. Then he put on his clothes and went to a bathroom at the back of the living room. Then he got out and started shooting.

He injured Mr. Hernandez Ortiz and killed four people: Xiaojie Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44 years old; Paul André Michels, 54 years old; and Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33.

The gunman then traveled to the heart of Atlanta where he shot and killed four women of South Korean descent at two other spas: Soon Chung Park, 74; Suncha Kim, 69; Yong Ae Yue, 63 years old; and Hyun Jung Grant, 51.

After the shooting in Cherokee County, Ms. Wallace said, sheriff’s deputies released a photo of Mr. Long to the media, taken by security cameras near the spa. Mr. Long’s parents, she said, saw the photo and contacted the sheriff’s department. They tracked Mr. Long’s movements with a tracking app called “Find My Kid,” and law enforcement used it to locate Mr. Long as he fled south.

He was captured while driving an SUV on Interstate 75, about 150 miles south of Atlanta, and taken into custody.