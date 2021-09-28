Suspect in Atlanta spa homicide pleads not guilty on 4 counts of manslaughter
ATLANTA – A 22-year-old man facing the death penalty for a shooting at a spa in the Atlanta area pleaded not guilty on four murder charges Tuesday, leading to a protracted court battle over one of the deadliest America probability increased. The mass shootings of 2021.
The man, Robert Aaron Long, previously pleaded guilty to four murders and other criminal charges in Cherokee County, where the shooting began at a suburban strip mall on March 16. He was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences and 35 years for those crimes.
But Mr. Long also faces four additional murder charges stemming from the attacks in downtown Atlanta, where Fulton County Prosecutor, Fani T. Willis is seeking the death penalty.
According to law enforcement, Mr. Long admitted to the shooting, in which eight people were killed. In previous court, he said he struggled to control his urge to visit prostitutes and use pornography, adding that he committed the murders to “punish” sex industry workers.
Ms Willis’s office is seeking increased punishment for the Atlanta killings, arguing that Mr Long targeted victims because of their “real or perceived race, national origin, sex and gender”. Mr. Long is white; Six of those killed, including all Atlanta victims, were women of Asian descent.
Anti-Asian attacks on the rise
A stream of hate and violence against people of Asian descent around the United States began last spring, in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
-
- Background: Community leaders say bigotry has been denounced by President Donald J. Trump, who often used racist language such as the “Chinese virus” to refer to the coronavirus.
- Figures: The New York Times, using media reports from across the country to capture the spirit of the rising tide of anti-Asian bias, found more than 110 episodes from March 2020 with clear evidence of race-based hatred.
- underreported hate crimes: The tally may only be a tally of violence and harassment given the general count of hate crimes, but the broader survey captures episodes of violence across the country that have increased in number amid Trump’s comments.
- in New York: The economic fallout of the pandemic, fueled by a wave of xenophobia and violence, has dealt a severe blow to New York’s Asian-American communities. Many community leaders say the racist attacks are being overlooked by the authorities.
- what happened in atlanta: Eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were killed in a shooting at a massage parlor in Atlanta on March 16. A Georgia prosecutor said the shootings at the Atlanta-area spa were a hate crime, and she would pursue the death penalty against the suspect, who has been charged with murder.
Mr Long appeared in a courtroom in Atlanta on Tuesday in a hearing that lasted only a few minutes. He was wearing a face mask, glasses and a gray suit jacket. He chose not to speak, preferring to allow one of his lawyers to enter his non-guilty plea on his behalf.
Mr Long’s previous plea, in July, was part of a deal that allowed him to avoid going to trial in Cherokee County, where prosecutors said he would also have pursued the death penalty. Ms Willis has said that Mr Long’s lawyers had contacted her office for a similar arrangement.
But while Ms Willis, a Democrat, has said she is generally ready to consider plea deals, she has indicated she will continue to pursue the death penalty in Mr Long’s case, at least for now. . Some members of the victims’ families also believe that hanging is the appropriate punishment for Mr Long.
“If you lose a very dear family member in such a sad and senseless way, you want to see the full extent of the law and justice,” said Byung Jae Pak, a former American lawyer known as BJ. Representing the families of two victims, Yong Ae Yoo and Suncha Kim.
The question of whether Mr Long was motivated by racism or gender bias has been particularly sensitive as the crimes were committed at a time of heightened concern about a nationwide wave of hate-based episodes targeting Asian Americans.
In July, Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace said investigators found no evidence that Mr Long was motivated by racism, but said he would face an increased sentence based on gender bias if Long’s case was heard. Chase.
The increase in the hate crime sentence Mr Long may still face in Fulton County will have no material impact on a man who will already have to spend the rest of his life in prison, even if he is not executed.
The Fulton County case is the first time prosecutors have invoked a Georgia hate crime law that was approved by lawmakers last year in response to the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man who was brutally murdered after being chased by three white men. Kind of shot. The men they suspected of stealing in their neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga.
Ms Willis’s desire to seek the death penalty comes after her announcement as a candidate for the prosecutor’s job in 2020 that she could not “foresee” a case in which she would seek the death penalty.
The Fulton County indictment against Mr Long covers a total of 19 counts, including charges of aggravated assault and domestic terrorism.
Sean Keenan Contributed reporting.
#Suspect #Atlanta #spa #homicide #pleads #guilty #counts #manslaughter
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.