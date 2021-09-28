ATLANTA – A 22-year-old man facing the death penalty for a shooting at a spa in the Atlanta area pleaded not guilty on four murder charges Tuesday, leading to a protracted court battle over one of the deadliest America probability increased. The mass shootings of 2021.

The man, Robert Aaron Long, previously pleaded guilty to four murders and other criminal charges in Cherokee County, where the shooting began at a suburban strip mall on March 16. He was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences and 35 years for those crimes.

But Mr. Long also faces four additional murder charges stemming from the attacks in downtown Atlanta, where Fulton County Prosecutor, Fani T. Willis is seeking the death penalty.

According to law enforcement, Mr. Long admitted to the shooting, in which eight people were killed. In previous court, he said he struggled to control his urge to visit prostitutes and use pornography, adding that he committed the murders to “punish” sex industry workers.