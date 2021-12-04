Suspect in Mass Killing at Colorado Grocery Store Is Mentally Incompetent, Judge Says

A man accused of shooting dead 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Kolo in March, was found mentally incapacitated by a judge on Friday and ordered treatment at a government hospital, prosecutors said.

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that, in the past three months, four doctors have concluded that defendant, Ahmed al-Aliwi Alisa, 22, is incapable of prosecuting.

“Given that all doctors agree, it is unnecessary to hold a hearing on the defendant’s merits and it is not in the interest of justice or judicial efficiency,” the district attorney’s office said. “Therefore, we did not request an additional hearing and requested that the defendant be transferred to the state hospital in Pueblo, Colo., To restore his eligibility as soon as possible so that we can proceed with the case.”

According to officials, Mr Alyssa was carrying a military-style semiautomatic rifle and pistol when he visited the King’s Supers store on March 22. Ten people were killed when shopkeepers and staff ran for protection. Arwada, Colo., Living in the nearby suburbs. Alyssa is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, including a life sentence without parole in Colorado.