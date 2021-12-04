Suspect in Mass Killing at Colorado Grocery Store Is Mentally Incompetent, Judge Says
A man accused of shooting dead 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Kolo in March, was found mentally incapacitated by a judge on Friday and ordered treatment at a government hospital, prosecutors said.
The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that, in the past three months, four doctors have concluded that defendant, Ahmed al-Aliwi Alisa, 22, is incapable of prosecuting.
“Given that all doctors agree, it is unnecessary to hold a hearing on the defendant’s merits and it is not in the interest of justice or judicial efficiency,” the district attorney’s office said. “Therefore, we did not request an additional hearing and requested that the defendant be transferred to the state hospital in Pueblo, Colo., To restore his eligibility as soon as possible so that we can proceed with the case.”
According to officials, Mr Alyssa was carrying a military-style semiautomatic rifle and pistol when he visited the King’s Supers store on March 22. Ten people were killed when shopkeepers and staff ran for protection. Arwada, Colo., Living in the nearby suburbs. Alyssa is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, including a life sentence without parole in Colorado.
While appearing in Mr Alyssa’s first court appearance in March, Catherine Harold, a public defender who had been appointed to represent him, told the judge she had a mental illness when asked to postpone the next court date.
“We have Mr. There is nothing that we can do about it, ”said Ms. Harold at the hearing.
Ms. Harold did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday night.
According to court records, the two doctors who assessed Mr. Alyssa concluded that his “superficial response” to the fictitious legal situation indicated a “passive approach to his defense” and a “potential urgency on his part”.
On Friday, Colorado 20th Judicial District Judge Ingrid S. Bucky ordered the Colorado Department of Human Services to release Mr. Updates about Alyssa should be provided every 30 days, the district attorney’s office said. She had also scheduled a hearing on March 15, 2022 to review his case, prosecutors said.
“Once the defendant’s eligibility is restored, he will be returned to Boulder and the case will proceed,” the district attorney’s office said. “Our office will continue to fight for justice in this case.”
