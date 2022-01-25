Suspect In Shooting Of NYPD Officers Had Multiple Weapons, Including AR-15 With 20 Rounds Hidden Under Mattress – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A two-hour vigil was held Monday night outside the 32nd Precinct for slain NYPD Officer Jason Rivera.

Many with broken hearts showed up with dozens of flowers and candles that were spread across the sidewalk, as a way to honor both Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora, who were both shot in the line of duty on Friday night after responding to a call for a domestic disturbance in Harlem. Mora, 27, remains in grave condition at NYU Langone.

At the growing memorial, many came out to pay their respects to 22-year-old Rivera, who died from his wounds.

They did that with prayer, led by several local pastors and bishops, and they listened to NYPD officers and community leaders, who are hoping to turn the pain into purpose, CBS2’s Cory James reported.

“My prayer is deeper than just for my brothers and sisters in uniform. My prayers have been for this city, for this nation, that something good will come of this. If anybody thinks this is the only gunfire we have in this city and that police officers are the only victims of that gunfire, I don’t know what world you live in,” Brian Downey said.

“I hope things change,” added Wacar Lewis of Harlem.

Some of the leaders who were at the vigil said they are planning to head to Albany and Washington D.C. to ignite that change.

“And it’s not just the community, it’s our legislators, who we need to pass these laws to strengthen, strengthen, strengthen those policies and practices that we need to eliminate these illegal guns,” Michelle Tege said.

The suspect in Friday’s shootings, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, died Monday, officials said.

Sources told CBS2 he had multiple weapons, including a legally purchased loaded AR-15 with 20 rounds in it that was found between a mattress and box spring.

But it was a stolen gun from Baltimore that he fired in his mother’s apartment after that domestic call ended in tragedy.

Rivera’s wake will be held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Thursday, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. The funeral mass will be held the next day, also at St. Patrick’s, starting at 9 a.m.