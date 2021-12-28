Suspect on the loose after two teens shot on the Upper West Side



UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) — A suspect is on the loose after two teens were shot on the Upper West Side.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Monday near 104th Street and Columbus Avenue.

A 16-year-old was shot in the arm, and an 18-year-old was shot in the abdomen.

Both victims were taken to St. Luke’s in stable condition.

Police say there was no dispute prior to the shooting.

The suspect, who was wearing all black, fled on Columbus Avenue.

RELATED | Vandals target 1960s R-32 Brightliner subway trains on farewell NYC tour

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11006242"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11006242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> The cars, nicknamed the Brightliners, were the first large fleet of mass-produced stainless-steel cars purchased by the MTA.

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo