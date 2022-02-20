Suspect Punched, Stabbed Woman At East New York Subway Station – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed at a subway station in Brooklyn.

It happened at the Van Siclen Avenue station near Livonia Avenue in East New York at around 3 p.m. on Feb. 19.

First Alert Forecast: Light Wind, Temps Feel Like 20s For Most Sunday

According to police, the suspect first punched the 20-year-old woman in the back.

Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive For COVID-19, Experiencing Mild Symptoms

After a verbal argument between the two, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman in the abdomen three times, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Russia Extends Troop Drills Near Ukraine As Violence Spikes

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.