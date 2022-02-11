Suspect Smashes Window, Steals Clothes From Bronx Store – Gadget Clock

World

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video Friday shows suspects wanted for a burglary in the Bronx.

At least one suspect was caught in the act at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Westchester Avenue, police said.

Police said the suspect smashed through the store’s front door and got away with several articles of clothing.

Additional video appears to show two suspects returned to the store the next day.

Anyone one with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.


