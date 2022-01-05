Suspect Wounded In Police-Involved Shooting In Brooklyn – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Investigators say a suspect who was wounded by police shot at officers Tuesday after trying to rob a Brooklyn store for the second time this week.

The suspect is reported to be in critical but stable condition at Brookdale Hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck.

The two officers also went to the hospital for evaluation, but do not appear to be injured.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, police say the suspect was wanted for robbing a Dollar Tree on Rockaway Parkway near Schenck Street in Canarsie over the weekend. The same suspect returned Tuesday night, wearing a wig, but the employees still recognized him and called police.

Police say the 45-year-old suspect came in just before 5 p.m. and was perusing the aisles.

“The store employees recognized the male from a past larceny and called 911,” NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said.

But before officers arrived, the suspect pulled a gun on the cashier.

“Pointed it at the store clerk and removed an undetermined amount of money before attempting to flee the location,” Corey said.

As he was leaving with cash in hand, the two responding officers walked in, and police say the suspect began wrestling with them.

“During the struggle, the male pulled out a firearm and fired at the officers. The officers returned fire and struck the male in the neck. The officers then immediately requested an ambulance and began to render first aid to the male,” Corey said.

Below is a photo of the gun the suspect used to fire at our officers. pic.twitter.com/pcYkyso9Hs — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 5, 2022

Investigators recovered a .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol from the scene. A photo of the gun shows a shell casing lodged in it.

Sources tell CBS2 that investigators believe the gun got stuck, which likely prevented the suspect from firing more than the two shots he did.

Police say one of the two officers returned fire with two shots. He’s a 16-year veteran of the NYPD, who we’re told has never fired his gun on the job before.

“A fight for their lives, at that moment, with a man who has a gun in his hand and is firing at them,” Corey said.

The other officer has been with the NYPD for six years and did not return fire.

Sources tell CBS2 the suspect has 15 prior arrests.

Investigators are reviewing the officers’ body camera footage, along with surveillance videos.