Suspected tornado damages Kansas communities, injures residents



Kansas officials said Saturday they are assessing the damage after tornadoes broke out in the community and caused softball-sized hail to fall on residents.

In Andover, a twister injured several people and initially left more than 6,500 people without power.

That number dropped to 2,500 on Saturday morning, according to the tracker PowerOutage.US.

Dangerous fires around us threaten weather fire efforts

Andorra Police Department Tweet Roads at most major intersections were blocked due to power lines and large debris.

As of Saturday morning, Highway 54 was closed through the endover.

“We’re getting a lot of morning commuters trying to get in / out of Wichita and Augusta. Please avoid Endover and Highway 54,” the department requested.

“The town of Andover has suffered a tornado damage. Please refrain from coming to town at this time. We are unsure about the extent of the damage, emergency workers are responding,” the Andover Fire Department wrote on Facebook on Friday.

According to Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell, there was a suspected tornado – a huge, chilling danger that caused an explosion. Twitter video From meteorologists and hurricane reed timers – affected 50 to 100 buildings in Sedgwick County.

Russell said some homes were “completely blown up” and there were more than 900 structures on the way to the suspected tornado, including City Hall.

The Andover YMCA branch wrote that the storm caused significant damage, but did not injure staff or members.

Millions of people in drought-stricken California must reduce water use

In Sedgwick County, three people were injured, including a woman who was seriously injured.

Fox 4 said Butler County EMS Deputy Chief Scott Steven explained that EMS treated five patients, including two firefighters.

The station said one of the firefighters was taken to a local hospital.

Sedgwick County said Saturday that a damage assessment was underway Saturday and that the Wichita Fire Department rescue team 1 and 2 were assisting citizens to navigate the wreckage and evacuate people.

“Sedgwick County Fire Department Taskforce 5, a multi-agency group that responds to rescue-related events and has deployed a regional hazmat team, and the Sedgwick County and Butler County and Andover Fire Department are supported by the government.”

Trees have been uprooted and the county has noted that an average power station has been damaged.

In response to the storm, Governor Laura Kelly signed a disaster emergency declaration.

“A severe spring storm system that produced multiple tornadoes with heavy hail and strong straight-line winds across Kansas on the evening of April 29 that damaged buildings, trees and power lines in several counties. In response to the storm, Governor Laura Kelly declared a disaster emergency. The condition is effective April 29 at 8:57 p.m. The announcement activates the disaster response and recovery components of the Kansas Response Plan, approving state resources to increase local jurisdiction with response and recovery efforts in affected areas across the state, “his office wrote.

“We have learned from past experience that we cannot wait for the storm to hit before we respond,” Kelly said in a statement. “By taking these steps soon we are able to respond more quickly when counties ask for help.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) will be at the scene Saturday to survey the affected areas, according to Fox Weather.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.