Suspect’s Family Helps Crack Unsolved Killing From 1959

One Friday afternoon in 1959, Candice Rogers came home from school, played with her dog, ate oatmeal, and then went to sell her next campfire mints in Spokane, Wash.

Candy, as she was known, was 9 years old and Bluebird, a young member of Campfire Girls, a youth group, focuses on outdoor activities.

When Candy did not return home in the dark, her grandparents, mother, friends and neighbors began searching for her, and soon police officers and sheriff’s representatives joined them. Around 9 pm, boxes of Candy campfire mints were found scattered on the street.

Candy disappeared on March 6, 1959. Over the next 16 days, thousands of people searched for her. The effort involved Marines, airmen and military aircraft, but also residents on foot and on horseback. An Air Force helicopter involved in the search crashed, killing three crew members.