Suspect’s Family Helps Crack Unsolved Killing From 1959
One Friday afternoon in 1959, Candice Rogers came home from school, played with her dog, ate oatmeal, and then went to sell her next campfire mints in Spokane, Wash.
Candy, as she was known, was 9 years old and Bluebird, a young member of Campfire Girls, a youth group, focuses on outdoor activities.
When Candy did not return home in the dark, her grandparents, mother, friends and neighbors began searching for her, and soon police officers and sheriff’s representatives joined them. Around 9 pm, boxes of Candy campfire mints were found scattered on the street.
Candy disappeared on March 6, 1959. Over the next 16 days, thousands of people searched for her. The effort involved Marines, airmen and military aircraft, but also residents on foot and on horseback. An Air Force helicopter involved in the search crashed, killing three crew members.
By the end of the last week of the search, 1,200 people had dropped out.
On March 21, 1959, about seven miles from her home, two off-duty airmen spotted a pair of children’s shoes while hunting in the woods. The next morning, police returned to the area and found Candy’s body. She was sexually assaulted and strangled with a piece of her own clothing.
Spokane shuddered at the crime. Hundreds of tips were poured in but nothing led to Candy’s murder, the frustrated detective who investigated the case decades later.
“I would say this is one of our coldest events – Mount Everest – which we couldn’t overcome, but at the same time no one forgot,” said Sergeant. Zack Storment of the Spokane Police Department.
On Friday, 62 years after Candy was killed, Spokane police announced they had solved the case with DNA evidence and old-fashioned intelligence work.
The department identified the suspect as John Reich Hoff, who committed suicide in 1970 when he was 31 years old. His daughter provided a DNA sample that linked her father to the semen found on Candy’s clothing, which was preserved as evidence. The period before the advent of genetic testing on crime scenes.
Mr Hoff, who was buried in the same cemetery as Candy, was later exhumed and a DNA sample taken from his remains confirmed it was his semen, police said.
While some of Candy’s surviving relatives were somewhat relieved by the acquaintance, Sergeant Storment said it was painful to tell Mr. Hoff’s widow and four children that Mr. Hoff was responsible for such a heinous crime.
“I took the lives of those people and their childhoods and put them on my head,” he told a news conference on Friday. “What he believed in his father and his upbringing has changed forever.”
Mr Hoff grew up in Spokane and had a record of juvenile delinquency. He enlisted in the army at the age of 17 and worked as an inventory clerk in Korea. He was 20 when he was killed in 1959 and lived about a mile from Candy.
In 1961, he grabbed a woman, stripped her of her clothes, tied her to his clothes, and strangled her before fleeing, police said. She survived and Mr Hoff was sentenced to six months in prison, police said.
After being found guilty, Mr Hoff was pronounced dead at the scene and discharged from the army, police said. He sold cutlery and worked in a wood yard and meatpacking plant, where he had a chemical burn on his face.
It was not immediately clear if Mr. Hoff knew Candy, Sergeant Storment said, although they had at least one relationship: Mr. Hoff’s half-sister, who was 10 years old, was a campfire girl who acted as Candy’s “older sister” at the event.
Sergeant Storment said he had just spoken to his step-sister, now in her 70s, who remembers sitting next to Mr. Hoff, crying, and telling him how upset she was after Candy’s death.
Mr Hoff’s daughter, Kathy, said she was disappointed, angry and saddened to learn that her father had been identified as a suspect. She was 9 years old when he died.
“It’s really sad to know that someone – not just your father but someone in your family – could do something like that,” she said in a videotaped interview with Spokane police, who identified her only by her name. .
Kathy said she spent most of her life thinking that her father had committed suicide because he was depressed.
“And now I think, no, he was bad,” she said. “It simply came to our notice then. And he wasn’t. ”
Candy’s cousin, who was interviewed in the police video, said: “I think Candy’s loss was just a terrible loss. She was so cute. And she didn’t have much time. “
Another relative, identified only as Cheryl, said of Candy’s parents and grandparents:
Mr Hoff’s body was exhumed from the cemetery where Candy was buried, and his family buried him in a separate cemetery.
“I’m so sorry for what my father did, he took her life, it’s too bad,” Kathy, Mr Hoff’s daughter, said in a videotaped interview. “I hope she finds peace knowing this, even if it’s not really justice because she’s not being punished, but it’s in her name now. And they can understand that it has been solved. ”
